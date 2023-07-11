Prime Day Pocket Knife Deals: 5 Now Under $50
We found great deals on knives from CRKT, Cold Steel, Spyderco, Gerber, and more.
Whether you need a new knife for hunting season or an everyday work horse, we found great deals on pocket knives we like including five under $50. Grab one of these awesome blades before Prime Day ends on July 12.
Prime Day 2023 Pocket Knife Deals
CRKT M16 Big Dog with black blade and G10 Handle is 19 percent off
Cold Steel Espada is 11 percent off
Cold Steel Code 4 is 15 percent off
Save 17 percent on a Spyderco Para Military 2 with G10 camo handle and 3.42-inch, CPM S45VN blade. This is one of the best pocket knives.
Save 20 percent on a Kizer Original Folding EDC Knife, 154CM Steel Blade
Prime Day Deals on EDC Knives Under $50
Cold Steel Tuff Lite Folding Knife with Tri-Ad Lock is 16 percent off. An extremely strong locking mechanism and a slicey blade makes this great for breaking down cardboard.
Gerber Gear Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife with cleaver blade is 40 percent off
Gerber Jukebox is 15 to 27 percent off with an additional 15 percent off coupon available
Old Timer 3OT Bearhead Traditional Lockback Pocket Knife is 48 percent off at $11
Old Timer 34OTB Genuine Bone Middleman is 37 percent off
Prime Day Multi Tool Deals
Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool is 31 percent off
Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multitool with Screwdriver Pocket Knife 2.50 is 28 percent off