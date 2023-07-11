We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Whether you need a new knife for hunting season or an everyday work horse, we found great deals on pocket knives we like including five under $50. Grab one of these awesome blades before Prime Day ends on July 12.

Prime Day 2023 Pocket Knife Deals

CRKT M16 Big Dog with black blade and G10 Handle is 19 percent off

Cold Steel Espada is 11 percent off

Cold Steel Code 4 is 15 percent off

Save 17 percent on a Spyderco Para Military 2 with G10 camo handle and 3.42-inch, CPM S45VN blade. This is one of the best pocket knives.

Save 20 percent on a Kizer Original Folding EDC Knife, 154CM Steel Blade

Prime Day Deals on EDC Knives Under $50

Cold Steel Tuff Lite Folding Knife with Tri-Ad Lock is 16 percent off. An extremely strong locking mechanism and a slicey blade makes this great for breaking down cardboard.

Gerber Gear Flatiron Folding Pocket Knife with cleaver blade is 40 percent off

Gerber Jukebox is 15 to 27 percent off with an additional 15 percent off coupon available

Old Timer 3OT Bearhead Traditional Lockback Pocket Knife is 48 percent off at $11

Old Timer 34OTB Genuine Bone Middleman is 37 percent off

Prime Day Multi Tool Deals

Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool is 31 percent off

Gerber Gear Armbar Drive Multitool with Screwdriver Pocket Knife 2.50 is 28 percent off