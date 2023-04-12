The FLIR LS-XR Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular Is on Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The best thermal scopes are a must-have for hog and predator hunting at night. But a thermal monocular is also a useful tool for scouting, scanning an area when you don’t want to use your scope, and even blood trailing (where legal). One of the best monoculars is on sale for 20 percent off with free shipping on Amazon.

Nothing can hide from thermal imaging.

You can now get the LS-XR 35mm (7.5 Hz) for $2,999.

LS-XR Specs