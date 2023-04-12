The FLIR LS-XR Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular Is on Sale
The best thermal scopes are a must-have for hog and predator hunting at night. But a thermal monocular is also a useful tool for scouting, scanning an area when you don’t want to use your scope, and even blood trailing (where legal). One of the best monoculars is on sale for 20 percent off with free shipping on Amazon.
You can now get the LS-XR 35mm (7.5 Hz) for $2,999.
LS-XR Specs
- Drop Test Rating: 1 meter
- Operating Temperature: -4°F to 122°F; Laser: 4°F to 122°F
- Battery Life: 5 Hours
- Detect man-sized object up to 1,140 meters
- Field of View: 18° x 14° NTSC
- Thermal Sensitivity < 50 mK @ f/1.0