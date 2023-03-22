We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Gear up to head outside this spring without losing track of time. We found Amazon’s best deals on sport watches to keep you kitted in a performance timepiece that’s right for you. The best brands like Seiko, Garmin, and Casio have discounts on the following models.

Best Deals on Sport Watches

SEIKO SRPD87 5 Sports Men’s Watch Blue 42.5mm Stainless Steel is 25 percent off at $219.95

Get an additional 10 percent off this sporty automatic with an available Amazon coupon.

SEIKO SRPE99 Prospex Men’s Watch Silver-Tone 45mm Stainless Steel is 29 percent off at $388.74

Seiko Prospex Solar “Tuna” PADI Dive Watch Analog/Digital is 23 percent off at $303.96

Garmin

Garmin Instinct Solar Surf is 33 percent off at $269.99

Get this rugged outdoor smartwatch with solar charging, tide data, and surf activity at a discount.

Casio Men’s G-Shock DW9052-1V Shock Resistant Black Resin Sport Watch is 35 percent off at $48.99

Casio G-Shock GWM5610-1 Men’s Solar Black Resin Sport Watch is 26 percent off at $111.00

G-Shock GBD800UC-8 is 18 percent off at $90.00