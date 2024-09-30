Hunting Gear Deals at Bass Pro Shops

Share







Fall officially started last week, and many states have big game seasons open or about to open. If you need a last minute gear addition, I’ve rounded up this week’s best deals at Cabela’s for you. The deals include hunting essentials like optics, trail camera, boots, treestands, and ground blinds you need for this season. Here are the deals I found and a little about the products.

Save 44% on the Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera

This deal has been around for a month, and I can’t believe it’s still available. It’s one of the best hunting deals of the year and an easy recommendation for anyone who wants a good trail camera at a great price. We’ve tested the Moultrie Mobile Edge and it won “best app” at last year’s trail camera test. It produced quality photos and while we like the new version that was just released, at $60 for one or $100 for two I’d go with last year’s model.

Save 30% on the Vortex Viper PST GEN II FFP Rifle Scope

It doesn’t matter if you’re putting together a long range rifle, a precision .22, or a bean field rifle, the Vortex Viper PST is one of the best scopes for around $1,000. The 5-25x MOA model is now on sale for $700.

Save $500 on SWAROVSKI OPTIK EL Range TA Binoculars

This probably isn’t going to be an impulse buy, but if you’re looking for premium rangefinding binoculars, it’s worth looking at this deal. These Swaros are now $3,500. That’s still expensive, but you are saving $500 that you can put toward important stuff like more preference points next year or that new bow you’ve been looking at.

Save $100 on a Ravin R10 Crossbow Package

We tested the R10 at this year’s crossbow test, and it shot under 2-inch groups at 50 yards. It’s not a speed demon at 391 fps, but that’s still a respectable speed. We like that it was easy to cock, load, and de-cock. It’s also one of the lightest crossbows we tested.

Get $120 off a Primos Double Bull Roughneck Ground Blind

When I was deal hunting I was excited to see $120 off a Double Bull Blind. I’ve used them for years and they’ve always been great blinds for me. I shocked to see this Double Bull has a 1 star review. But according to the two reviews on Cabela’s for this particular product, the material used is noisy — especially when opening the windows and door. I haven’t personally tested this particular model, so I can’t confirm those claims. Yet, at the sale price of $180, I might be willing to figure out a solution to any extra noise. Or I just wouldn’t mess with the windows while hunting.

Save $40 on a Millennium Treestands M100U Lock-On

The title for the most comfortable treestand seat goes to Millennium. That typically comes attached to a big, heavy stand, but this one is fairly light at 14.5 pounds. It’s great option for a semi-permanent set in a hard-to-reach location. You can pick this stand up for $240 on sale.

Save $20 on a PEET Dryer Advantage Plus Heated Shoe and Boot Dryer

This is the greatest hunting product you never knew you needed. It’s a must-have for hunting in the snow and rain because it’ll take your soggy, cold boots and make the interior like slipping your foot into heaven. In my opinion, it’s a $100 well spent.

Save 25% on LaCrosse Aerohead Sport Rubber Boots for Men

These are one of the best lightweight rubber boots and are ideal for people who do a lot of hiking. You can get them for $180 ($60 off) but there is a catch. The deal is only for boots in Bottomland, and only size 8, 13, and 14 are in stock.