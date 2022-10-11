We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Backpack coolers are more convenient than lugging around an unbalanced chest wherever you need chilled snacks and beverages. The Day Escape model from Hydro Flask exemplifies this style of cooler by being extremely portable and comfortable to carry. Light padding protects you against any sharp edges while supportive straps give you stability. It’s even completely waterproof meaning one wrong turn or slight fall won’t send icey water down your neck.

Weighing 3 pounds and capable of holding 20 liters, the Day Escape is a reusable cooler ideal for travel or day trips. During the Prime Early Access Sale you can save $59 on one of the best small coolers of 2022.