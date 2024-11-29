Black Friday Deals on Trail Cameras: Save on Tactacam, Moultrie, SpyPoint, and More

Your guide to scoring top-notch trail cameras without breaking the bank this Black Friday

By Alice Jones Webb

Posted 3 Hours Ago

best trail cameras

While a bunch of modern hunting gear has seemed to hit a performance plateau, the world of trail cameras is still evolving. This year’s new models are more advanced and user-friendly than ever before. A top-notch trail camera is a surefire way to put a smile on the faces of any outdoorsmen on your holiday list. So you may want to slip this list of the best Black Friday deals on trail cameras to Santa. 

Great Deals on Trail Cameras We Love

Save on Tactacam Reveal X-Pro 3.0.

Right now, you can save 13 percent on our favorite trail camera, the Tactacam Reveal X-Pro 3.0. Although Tactacam’s Reveal trail camera brand is relatively new to the market, it has already shaken up the scene with ultra-reliable cameras that capture high-quality images. It comes with a 1-year warranty and plans run for as little as $5 per month.

We tested the Tactacam Reveal X-Pro.

Save on Moultrie Mobile Edge

You can also save 29 percent on another of our favorite cellular trail camera models, the Moultrie Mobile Edge. This model boasts improved trigger speeds, on-demand photo and video requests, and impressive photo quality. This reliable trail camera is easy to set up and plans start at $9.99 per month.

The Moultrie Edge is attached to a tree.

The Moultrie Edge Pro is Nearly Half Off

Even more feature-rich than the Moultrie Edge, the Edge Pro connects to your phone so you can remotely trigger photos or video, get real-time activity alerts, and create scheduled and time lapse imaging. It also has a wider and farther range and has programmable smart zones that allow you to customize detection zones. 

Other Notable Black Friday Trail Camera Deals

Save $30 on SpyPoint Flex-Plus Cellular Trail Camera

Save $60 on Browning Dark Ops Extreme

Save $40 on SpyPoint FLEX G-36 Cell Camera

Save $40 on Stealth Cam Fusion X Dual Modem Trail Camera

Save $70 on GardePro A3S Trail Camera 2 Pack

Save $20 on Muddy Outdoors Mitigator Cellular Trail Camera

 
