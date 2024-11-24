Leatherman Wave+ Black Friday Deal: Get One for Under $100

Share







Leatherman makes superior multi tools in my opinion and it’s rare for these USA-made products to go on sale. One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.

Leatherman Wave+ Tools

Needlenose Pliers

Regular Pliers

Replaceable Wire Cutters

Replaceable Hard-wire Cutters

Electrical Crimper

Wire Stripper

420HC Knife

420HC Serrated Knife

Saw

Spring-action Scissors

Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)

Can Opener

Bottle Opener

Wood/Metal File

Diamond-coated File

Large Bit Driver

Small Bit Driver

Medium Screwdriver

The Wave+ is an excellent option for EDC because of its small footprint, pocket clip, and useful assortment of tools. You might want to pick up a Bit Kit so you’ll have all the replaceable bits you need for projects to come.

The Free is durable and handy. Scott Einsmann

