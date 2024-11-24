Leatherman Wave+ Black Friday Deal: Get One for Under $100

Save 20 to 30 percent on Leatherman multi tools

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 39 Minutes Ago

Leatherman Wave + multi tool on sale for black friday

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Leatherman makes superior multi tools in my opinion and it’s rare for these USA-made products to go on sale. One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.

Save 20% on the Leatherman Wave+ on Amazon or Blade HQ

Leatherman Wave+ Tools

  • Needlenose Pliers
  • Regular Pliers
  • Replaceable Wire Cutters
  • Replaceable Hard-wire Cutters
  • Electrical Crimper
  • Wire Stripper
  • 420HC Knife
  • 420HC Serrated Knife
  • Saw
  • Spring-action Scissors
  • Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)
  • Can Opener
  • Bottle Opener
  • Wood/Metal File
  • Diamond-coated File
  • Large Bit Driver
  • Small Bit Driver
  • Medium Screwdriver

The Wave+ is an excellent option for EDC because of its small footprint, pocket clip, and useful assortment of tools. You might want to pick up a Bit Kit so you’ll have all the replaceable bits you need for projects to come.

Other Leatherman Multi Tools on Sale

Author uses Leatherman Phillip's screwdriver.
The Free is durable and handy. Scott Einsmann

Save 30% on the Leatherman Free P4

Save 20% on the Leatherman Rebar (now just $64)

Save 30% on the Leatherman Free P2

Save 30% on the Leatherman Free T2

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.