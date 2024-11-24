Leatherman Wave+ Black Friday Deal: Get One for Under $100

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Leatherman makes superior multi tools in my opinion and it’s rare for these USA-made products to go on sale. One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.
Save 20% on the Leatherman Wave+ on Amazon or Blade HQ
Leatherman Wave+ Tools
- Needlenose Pliers
- Regular Pliers
- Replaceable Wire Cutters
- Replaceable Hard-wire Cutters
- Electrical Crimper
- Wire Stripper
- 420HC Knife
- 420HC Serrated Knife
- Saw
- Spring-action Scissors
- Ruler (8 in | 19 cm)
- Can Opener
- Bottle Opener
- Wood/Metal File
- Diamond-coated File
- Large Bit Driver
- Small Bit Driver
- Medium Screwdriver
The Wave+ is an excellent option for EDC because of its small footprint, pocket clip, and useful assortment of tools. You might want to pick up a Bit Kit so you’ll have all the replaceable bits you need for projects to come.
Other Leatherman Multi Tools on Sale
Save 30% on the Leatherman Free P4
Save 20% on the Leatherman Rebar (now just $64)
Save 30% on the Leatherman Free P2
Save 30% on the Leatherman Free T2
