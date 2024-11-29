One of the Hottest New Knives Is on Sale for Black Friday

Share







The CIVIVI Yonder was designed by Zac Whitmore (Zac in the Wild) and has exploded in popularity since its release. I’ve just started testing the Yonder and it is a fantastic, small EDC knife. And it is very left friendly. If you like a knife that’s discreet in the pocket, but has plenty of blade for your daily cutting tasks, this is a great knife to consider.

