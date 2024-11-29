One of the Hottest New Knives Is on Sale for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The CIVIVI Yonder was designed by Zac Whitmore (Zac in the Wild) and has exploded in popularity since its release. I’ve just started testing the Yonder and it is a fantastic, small EDC knife. And it is very left friendly. If you like a knife that’s discreet in the pocket, but has plenty of blade for your daily cutting tasks, this is a great knife to consider.
Save 15% on the the CIVIVI Yonder
More EDC Knife Deals
- Get a Spyderco Para 2 in S45VN — camo handle — for $150 (43% off)
- Save 15 percent on a CIVIVI Mini Praxis: Excellent knife for under $50 ($30 on sale).
- Save 25 percent on a CIVIVI Elementum II: Good action and a great value.
- Save 28 percent on a CIVIVI Baby Banter: One of my favorite small knives of all time.
- Save 25 percent on a CIVIVI Vision FG: Has a super lock and slicey blade. A little heavy though.
- Save 13 percent on a Kershaw Iridium: Crossbar lock and a sturdy blade.
- Save 20 percent on a WE Praxis
- Save 15 percent on the CJRB Pyrite-Light and 20 percent on the original Pyrite: Fantastic knives for around $30. Both are good cutters, with great actions, and a button lock.
- Save $40 on the Outdoor Life PLX Lock folder
- Save 21 percent on a Swiss Army Tinker: Top pick for a small SAK
- Save 15 percent on a CIVIVI Sendy: Great action, slicey knife, and tweezers and toothpick stored in handle. Main con is that it’s front flipper only, which some people might not like.
- Get a Leatherman Wave+ on Blade HQ or Amazon for $96
- Save 15 percent on a Victorinox Evolution S17
- Save $9 on the Outdoor Life Utility axe
The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts
After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.