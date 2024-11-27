Best Knife Sharpener Black Friday Deals

Some of our favorite sharpeners are on sale

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted 34 Minutes Ago

The Work Sharp blade grinder attachment being tested.

Give the chef or butcher in your life the gift of sharp knives year-round. We found the best knife sharpener Black Friday deals on products we’ve tested.

Work Sharp Ken Onion with Blade Grinder Attachment

  • With the optional stropping belts, you can get near-perfect, polished edges, and with the extra coarse belts, reshaping a broken tip or removing a large chip is quick work. Outside of sharpening, you can square the spine of a knife to make it better for scraping a fire steel or making tinder, and it’s capable enough that you can dip your toes into knifemaking. —Drew Conover

Chef’s Choice 15XV

This was the only kitchen knife sharpener to make my best electric knife sharpeners list because it actually did the job it claimed—unlike others I tested. I found it quiet, efficient, and easy to use, producing consistent edges. —Drew Conover

Orange Ninja Knife Sharpeners

Bacher

Spyderco Tri-Angle Sharpmaker

HORL 2

Testing the Tumbler Knife Sharpener

If you don’t want to spend months practicing how to sharpen a knife, this is the ultimate sharpening system for your kitchen knives. All you have to do is stick the knife to the magnetic angle guide, and then roll the sharpening stone back and fourth until you see a bur develop. Then flip the knife over and repeat on the other side. It takes minutes and there is no technique mastery necessary.

Tumbler Knife Sharpener

All you need to use the Tumbler is a flat surface, a dull knife, and 3 minutes of your time. It’s by far the easiest kitchen knife sharpener I’ve used, and it takes no practice to get the hang of. 

Wicked Edge Gen 4

