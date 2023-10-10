We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve been carrying and using the Nitecore NB10000 Gen II for two weeks now, and loving its slim design and light weight. It’s much lighter than any other 10,000 mAh power bank I’ve tested and very easy to carry as part of my EDC kit. It’s supposed to be water resistant, although I haven’t tested that claim, so it could make a great choice for hunting and backpacking too. I’m getting one full iPhone charge (with phone on), and a little more juice to spare out of the NB10000.

Prime Day Deal on the Nitecore NB10000 Gen II

Save 20 percent on the Nitecore NB10000 Gen II. It’s now $48.

I’d grab one of these short iPhone charging cables, which are also on sale for around $7 for a two pack.