We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

GPS watches allow you to track your activity, location, and way points while finding directions and easily backtracking. We found the top Prime Day GPS watch deals of 2023 while scouring Amazon for the best discounts. Find water resistant models, some with features like heart rate tracking, emergency functions, and cellular connectivity below.

Apple

The Apple SE GPS watch is on sale for Prime Day 2023. Apple

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is 16 percent off

This water resistant fitness and sleep tracker monitors your heart rate. It connects to your phone’s cellular data to bring you notifications and implements safety features like crash detection, fall detection, and emergency SOS. GPS allows you to log waypoints and backtrack.

Apple Watch Series 8 is 30 percent off

This GPS watch upgrades the SE by integrating blood oxygen levels and ECG apps, improving the display, and more.

Garmin

The Garmin Venu 2 GPS watch is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Garmin Venu 2 is 38 percent off

The Venu 2 holds a battery for up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and 19 hours in GPS mode. It also provides advanced health and fitness tracking.

Garmin Instinct is 43 percent off

Learn more about the Garmin Instinct’s solar charging capabilities in our First Look.

Garmin fenix 7S Sapphire Solar is 33 percent off at $600

This multisport GPS watch features long-running solar power technology.

Garming Forerunner 745 is 44 percent off at $280

Garmin epix Gen 2 is 30 percent off at $700

Samsung

SAMSUNG Galaxy LTE Smartwatch is 30 percent off

SAMSUNG Galaxy Smartwatch with ECG Monitor is 24 percent off

Google

Google Pixel Watch is 29 percent off

This GPS watch wraps activity tracking, hear rate monitoring, and notifications into a sleek aesthetic.

Polar

Polar Unite Waterproof Fitness Watch is 15 percent off

Polar Grit X Pro is 13 percent off