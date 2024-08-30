Share







During Cabela’s Labor Day Sale 2024, some of our top optics picks are on sale. You can get quality binoculars, scopes, rangefinders, and more for less this holiday weekend. Dive into our field reviews and the best Cabela’s optics discounts.

Best for Bowhunting: Vortex Razor UHD 8×32 Up to 25% Off

Vortex’s new flagship binocular has it all: excellent glass, nice handling, a durable build, and wonderful field of view. The compact 8×32 in our test produces a big image out of proportion to its size, and testers noted it’s a perfect bowhunting optic, since it can be capably handled with a single hand and offers excellent mid-range performance. Enhancing its handling, whether you use one hand or two, the Razor UHD features thumb indentations in the chassis that are placed at the balance point of the binocular. That added touch allows for good gripping, though one ham-handed tester wanted these depressions to be a bit larger to fit his silver-dollar-sized thumbs.

Best Value: Leupold RX-1400i TBR/W Gen2 is $40 Off

Despite spending an intensive week with this rangefinder, our test team can’t figure out how Leupold has packed so much technology and capability in a rangefinder that retails for under $200.

If you’re a bowhunter, this is an LRF to consider. In BOW mode, the Leupold uses its proprietary True Ballistics Range engine to derive angle-adjusted ranges, but it limits outputs to 175 yards. In return for the limited range, archers get more precise ranging than the unit delivers at its farthest limits. The 1400i also features Flightpath, which shows archers the height of their arrow’s path at a determined middle distance to their target. It’s a smart feature that can help bowhunters avoid hitting obstructions.

More Top Optics Discounted for Cabela’s Labor Day Sale 2024

Leupold VX-6 HD Rifle Scope is 30% off

Swarovski Optik NL Pure Binoculars are 14% off

Burris BTS35 V2 Thermal Rifle Scope is $500 off

Bushnell Bone Collector 850 Rangefinder and 10×42 Binoculars Combo is $50 off

Burris Eliminator 5 LaserScope Riflescope is $700 off

Leupold SX-2 Alpine Spotting Scope is 25% off

Zeiss Conquest HD Binoculars – Roof Prism – 10x42mm are $300 off