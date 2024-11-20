Thermal Optic Deals: Early Black Friday 2024 Savings on Monoculars, Scopes, and Clip-Ons

Share







We’ve tested thermal optics of all flavors while hunting predators and hogs. We’re lucky to have tested models that cost deep into the five figures, and yes they’re amazing. But, you don’t need to spend that kind of money to have fun hunting or harness the power of thermal technology. There are a lot of great optics in the $1,000 to $7,000 range that are fully capable. If that price range is within your budget, I’ve pulled together a list of early Black Friday deals that will help you get the most for your money. And to make sure you’re getting a solid product, they’ll all be optics we’ve tested and recommend.

Thermal Scope Deals

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XL50 Thermal Rifle Scope with Laser Rangefinder at Bass Pro Shops or on Amazon

You don’t have any depth perception looking though a night optic, so you’ll need a laser rangefinder to make precision shots. You can go with a handheld thermal rangefinder, which is ideal if you’re hunting with a friend. But if you’re hunting solo, an integrated rangefinder is the way to go. The Thermion 2 LRF won “best hog killing thermal” at our annual optics test for its ability to quickly find and range targets. Read the full review for more info.

Save $700 on a Like New InfiRay Outdoor BOLT TX60C 1024X1024

This scope won “best overall” at our optics test because it produces crips high-definition images. These units are typically $7,000, but you can get this demo unit for $700 off.

Pulsar Thermion 2 XP50 PRO Thermal Rifle Scope is on Sale for $1,000 Off

This scope usually costs $5,000, but it’s on sale for $4,000. It uses a 640×480 sensor, which is the standard for high-res thermal scopes. It has a 2X base magnification and a 1,968 yard detection range. I’d consider it a mid-range optic that’s ideal for hunting shots from 0 to 300 yards.

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion Duo DXP50 Multispectral Thermal Riflescope

Thermal excels at finding animals, but night vision is better at displaying details. That difference becomes critical when you need to positively ID an animal before taking a shot. The Thermion DUO allows you to use thermal and night vision simultaneously so you can quickly find and identify an animal before taking a shot.

Thermal Monocular Deals

Save $500 on a Pulsar Telos Thermal Imaging Monocular

Thermal monoculars are endlessly versatile for night hunting, tracking, finding people at night, and doing home projects (insulation and electric). Our optics editor even uses a thermal monocular to keep an eye on his cows during calving season. The Telos XP50 has a long battery life, good resolution (640×480), on-board video recording, and a 1,900 yard detection range.

Save 38 percent on a AGM Global Vision Taipan Monocular

If you’re not ready to invest in a higher resolution sensor like the Telos XP50 with its 640×480 sensor, the Taipan 384×288 sensor is a great budget option. It will now cost you just over $1,000 and will work well for detecting and identifying animals inside 100 yards.

Thermal Clip On Deals

Save 27 percent on a AGM Global Vision Rattler TC35-384 Thermal Clip-On

The AGM Rattler clip-on is a versatile and high-value thermal weapon sight, which can be used as a handheld. You’ll find them at various price points depending on their resolution, but this mid-priced option will work well for most hunters.

Save $3,000 on a InfiRay Outdoor RICO HYBRID 640×512

If you have a day optic you love, and don’t want to set up a dedicated night hunting gun, a clip on is a great option. Especially the RICO Hybrid because it can also be used as a dedicated thermal scope.