Great Black Friday Deals on Rifle Scopes

Everybody and their brother seems to be running awesome optics deals leading this holiday season, which made it tough to narrow down the field to the best Black Friday deals on rifle scopes. There are plenty of other solid deals going down that didn’t make it on to this list. Whether your goal is to stuff someone’s stocking or splurge a little on yourself, here are my top picks for awesome sales on incredible rifle scopes.

Rifle Scope Sales

Save 14 Percent on a Burris Fullfield E1 Hunting Scope

This scope made our list of The Best Muzzleloader Scopes of 2024. Now with a price tag under $200, it’s hard to find a better value than this one. The scopes 3 to 9 power is perfect for most deer hunting, even if you aren’t using black powder.

Steiner Predator 4 is 38 Percent Off

This hot Black Friday sale is your chance to save big on this awesome hunting scope. Usually priced over $1,000, the Steiner Predator 4 4-16×50 is now only $686. It’s also worth noting that the Predator 4 series made our list of The Best Hunting Scopes.

Vortex Eagle 4-16×42 is $150 Off

Vortex is known for producing high-quality optics that won’t break the bank. The Vortex Eagle is a regular crowd-pleasing favorite and is now even more so at over half off the MSRP.

Save Up to 31 Percent on the Leupold VX-6 HD

Top-notch optics don’t come cheap, but you can save quite a bit of cash on this one with this awesome Black Friday deal.

Leupold Mark 6 1-6×20 is $800 Off

Now is your chance to save big bucks on this awesome, lightweight LPVO. The deal drops the price to only $1,400.

Zeiss LRP S5 5-25×56 is Only $2,700

The Zeiss LRP S5 was named the best precision hunting scope in our Best Rifle Scopes of 2024 showdown. This high-quality precision optic has an MSRP of $4,000 and we think it’s worth every penny. At this price, it almost feels like robbery.

Detail of Zeiss LRP S5 showing the stacked controls for the illuminated reticle and parallax focus. John B. Snow

Bushnell Match Pro 6-24×50 is $280 Off

The Bushnell Match Pro earned the title of Best Value rifle scope in OL’s Best Long Range Rifle Scope testing. With this great Black Friday deal, you can get this high-performing budget-friendly scope for only $400.

Sightmark Wraith 4K Mini 4x Digital Night Vision Scope is $235 Off

A great entry-level thermal scope, the Sightmark Wraith 4K Mini made our list of The Best Thermal Scopes of 2024. Already an affordable thermal, the Wraith 4K Mini 4x now has an even more economical price of $565 with this sale.

Save 20 Percent on Sightmark Wraith 4K 4-32×40 Digital Night Vision Scope

You can use this versatile digital optic for 24-hour hunting. With this 20-percent off deal, you can snag one for just under $400.

Other Great Rifle Scope Sales

Save 27 percent on a AGM Global Vision Rattler TC35-384 Thermal Clip-On

Trijicon ACOG 4×32 is $250 off

Save $2,200 on Steiner M8Xi 1-8×24

EoTech Vudu 1-10×28 is $100 off

EoTech Vudu 5-25×50 is $120 off

Vortex Crossfire II 3-9×40 with cantilever mount is only $140

Save $200 on Sig Sauer Tango-DMR 5-30×56

Sig Sauer Whiskey 4 3-12×44 is $100 off

Save up to 17 percent on Athlon Midas TAC HD

Athlon Cronus BTR Gen 2 is $100 off

Swarovski Z5i 3.5-18×44 is $250 Off

Final Thoughts

A quality rifle scope can be a big investment, but it can make all the difference in your shooting success. With these great Black Friday Deals on rifle scopes, you can rest assured that you’re getting a great optic at a great price.