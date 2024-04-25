We Launched a Knife Collection: The 12 New Outdoor Life Knives

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

With the launch of our new knife collection, readers will now have the chance to carry Outdoor Life around with them in the field. This collection has a little something for everyone, from folks looking for a hard-working pocket knife to those who love the idea of an heirloom knife with one of our old magazine cover illustrations printed on it. I’ve been using the Lockback to open boxes and even butcher turkeys. Here’s a look at it and the other knives in the collection.

Lockback Specs and Key Features

Blade Steel: 8CR13MOV

Design: Lockback

Thumb studs

Tip up, deep carry pocket clip (not reversible)

Cocobolo covers

Stainless steel bolsters

Outdoor Life logo inlay

Open Length: 7 inches

Blade Length: 2.75 inches

Made in China

Price: $30

I’m not sure there’s a more classic pocket knife design than a clip point lockback. Outdoors people have been carrying them for years because they work. It’s the perfect blend of a robust locking mechanism and a blade shape that offers good piercing with plenty of belly. The OL version uses thumb studs for deployment and it has a pocket clip.

The knife uses 8CR13MOV, which is the Chinese version of AUS-8. Dr. Larrin Thomas did some testing on 8CR13MOV and found that the edge retention is better than AEB-L. Its toughness is surprisingly competitive with Maganacut. Thomas rates the roughness at a 6 and Magnacut at a 7. So you’re getting an affordable and reliable knife with a classic design featuring Outdoor Life.

Classic OL Cover Knives

There are two knives that have Outdoor Life covers from 1942 printed on them. They are multi-bladed slip joints and come in a wood box with the cover printed on it too.

Modern Folders

Flippers and even a crossbar lock can be found on the more modern knives in the OL collection. These range in price from $40 to $140 and they all wear D2 blades.

Utility Ax

Some jobs call for an ax and others call for a saw. The Utility Axe has you covered in both cases because it’s an ax with saw in the handle. It also has a ferro rod in the ax’s sheath.

Folding Filet Knife

If you want a filet knife to keep on the boat or in your tackle box, this folding filet knife backs down to just 6 inches.

Stacked Leather Hunter

This knife has a 5.5-inch blade, a stacked leather handle, and a brass guard.

Spark Multi Tool

The Spark is a ferro rod and knife sharpener in one slim tool.

Check out the entire Outdoor Life knife collection here.