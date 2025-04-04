Pelican ATX Review, Flight Tested

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

About six times per year I get on a plane for work, and over the years I’ve seen just about all the possible things that can go wrong. I’ve been stuck overnight due to weather, missed many connecting flights due to delays, had my checked baggage not show up, and witnessed other passengers frantically trying to shrink their checked bag to fit in the overhead.

Those experiences are why I hate checking a bag and I’m particular about my carry ons. My ideal travel loadout is a small roller bag for clothing and life’s essentials paired with a travel backpack for my camera gear and laptop.

I recently had a chance to test out the new Pelican ATX luggage and Aegis backpack. That duo might just be the ultimate kit for three to five day-long trips. Here’s how the ATX performed on a recent trip to Texas.

Pelican ATX Specs and Features

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Exterior Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9.1 inches

Interior Dimensions: 18.6 x 11.78 x 7.24 inches

Volume: 30 liters

Weight: 12.8 pounds (weighed empty)

Metal latches with combination locks

Waterproof and dustproof

Four wheels with 360 degree rotation

Hard exterior

Made in the USA

Price: $500

Pelican Armor

The author standing on the Pelican ATX. Photo by Scott Einsmann

Pelican manufacturers everything from gun cases to coolers, and one thing that’s consistent in their product lines is durability. The ATX luggage is no different and it has a hard exterior that’s built similarly to Pelican’s legendary Air cases. I stood on the ATX to see if it was truly rigid and my 220 pounds barely flexed the Pelican Armor.

Waterproof and Dust Proof

Often air travel is only the start of my journey and my luggage will likely end up in a truck bed on the way to camp. That’s when it’s nice having luggage that’s sealed from dusty roads or the unpredicted down pour.

Locks

Each metal latch has a three digit combo lock. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The ATX has metal latches with a three digit combination lock and a TSA key entry on each. It gives you a little piece of mind when you’re traveling with your brand new Swaros.

Testing the Pelican ATX in the Air

The ATX waiting to get on a connecting flight. Photo by Scott Einsmann

I recently traveled from Virginia to Texas to test the latest thermal optics and hunt turkeys. The ATX served as my primary piece of luggage for clothing and some essential gear. I was able to get five days worth of clothing, ear pro, eye pro, and turkey calls packed into it with a little room to spare.

The ATX packed for a week-long trip. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The right side of the luggage has a compression panel, which is great for bulky clothing like a puffy jacket. The other side has a zipper panel to keep loose objects from falling out when you open your suitcase.

The ATX received some patina when it was gate checked. Photo by Scott Einsmann

Hard-sided luggage might seem overkill for a carry on, but it’s increasingly common to have to gate check your baggage. Particularly if you’re in a later boarding zone. If you packed delicate items like custom turkey calls into your carry on, handing over your luggage to be checked is stressful. Afterall, baggage handlers don’t have a reputation for being gentle with suitcases. On my return flight, I ended up in that scenario. When I picked up my ATX from baggage claim the outer shell was scuffed up, but impressively the items inside didn’t even shift their positions from how I packed them and none of my calls were ever in danger of being broken.

The ATX in an overhead compartment. Photo by Scott Einsmann

On the two flights where I could put the ATX into the overhead compartment, it fit perfectly — even on a small commuter jet. For most domestic flights you won’t have an issue, but there are a handful of international airlines, like Air Canada, with a 21.5-inch length limit for carry ons. With that said, I’ve never had an issue flying Air Canada with a 22-inch bag and worst case scenario they gate check your super durable ATX.

The ATX has handles that automatically fold tight to the suitcase. Photo by Scott Einsmann

There are two handles on the ATX, one on the side and one on the top. They automatically fold flat and stay folded, which protects them from damage and makes it easy to slide the ATX into an overhead in one smooth motion. It’s worth noting that the extendable handle for wheeling the suitcase around has metal arms that don’t flex and bind when you go to close them.

What the Pelican ATX Does Best

The Pelican ATX at baggage claim. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The Pelican ATX is a high quality piece of gear and it’s very well made. The metal latches, wheels, handles, and interior frame all scream quality. I appreciated how easy it was to pack a lot of clothing and gear into a relatively small suitcase due to the compression panel. Of course, the thing the ATX does best is protect your belongings with its hard-sided construction.

Where the Pelican ATX Can Improve

The ATX weighs nearly 13 pounds empty, which is double the weight of a similarly-sized, hard-sided carry on I have. That could be an issue if you happen to fly Hawaiian Airlines (25 pounds) or Frontier (35 pounds), which have carry-on weight limits. Or if an extra 6.5 pounds will prevent you from being able to sling your luggage over your head and into the compartment.

I fully understand that good products are expensive, especially ones made in the USA. But, $500 for a piece of luggage was some serious sticker shock for me. Ultimately, you’ll have to decide if the ATX’s price is worth the benefits it provides over other suitcases.

Final Thoughts

The Pelican ATX is a well-made piece of luggage that’s ideal for the frequent traveler who can appreciate its finer points. I plan on using mine for road trips and general gear transportation as well as air travel.