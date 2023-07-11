Navigate Into Amazon’s Prime Day Boating Deals
Get boating accessories at a discount for Amazon Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
We found the best Amazon Prime Day boating deals of 2023. Find kayak accessories, anchors, and other boat accessories at a discount for summer fun out on the water. Navigational light kits, fenders, pumps, and more are on sale now.
Kayak
Aluminum Kayak Paddles 87-Inch is 20 percent off at $30
Attwood Kayak Paddle is 15 percent off at $24
Attwood Universal Rack-Free Car-Top Kayak Carrier Kit with Supporting Foam Blocks is 15 percent off at $26
Anchors
Extreme Max BoatTector Vinyl-Coated River Anchor – 20 pounds is 36 percent off at $51
Extreme Max BoatTector Galvanized Claw Anchor – 22 pounds is 26 percent off
Attwood Solid Braid MFP Anchor Line with Thimble is 25 percent off at $18
Boat Accessories
Clamp-On Portable Marine Boat Navigation Light Kit is 15 percent off at $34
MotorGuide Transom Mount Hand-Control is 43 percent off (30 inch/30 pound thrust)
AttwoodWater-Resistant Deck Mount LED Navigation Light Kit is 20 percent off at $35
Attwood WaterBuster Portable Pump is 15 percent off at $45
Greenworks 1600 PSI (1.2 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer is 50 percent off at $55
Extreme Max BoatTector HTM Inflatable Fender Value 2-Pack is 21 percent off at $65
WOW Sports Ducky Towable Deck Tube for Boating 1-3 Person is 28 percent off
WOW World of Watersports Ace Racing Boat Tube 1 Person is 30 percent off
MIXILIN Rechargeable Spotlight, 200000 Lumens is 16 percent off
WHITIN Men’s Amphibious Water Shoes are 20 percent off