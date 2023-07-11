We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re looking to fire up the grill this summer, take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals on Pit Boss grills, smokers, and more.

Deals on Pit Boss Smokers

Pit Boss Grills PBV3G1 Vertical Smoker is 15 percent off

Deals on Pit Boss Grills

Pit Boss 71700FB Pellet Grill is 15 percent off

Pit Boss 75275 Stainless Steel Two-Burner Portable Grill is 26 percent off

More Pit Boss Deals

Pit Boss Smokeless Fire Pit is 17 percent off

Pit Boss 74120 Charcoal Ignitor is 30 percent off