We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Electronics are a powerful tool for anglers, but they’re also one of the most expensive. But, you can save on a new chart plotter and fish finder combo with these great deals from Garmin, Lowrance, and Simrad.

Prime Day 2023 Deals on Fish Finders

Get 37 percent of the Garmin ECHOMAP Plus 44cv, 4.3-inch. It’s now under $250 and makes a great fish finder for a small boat or kayak.

Get 15 percent off the Simrad GO Chartplotter and Fish Finder, with transducer and preloaded maps. It’s now under $1,000.

Get 25 percent off the Simrad Cruise 7-7-inch GPS Chartplotter with 83/200 Transducer, Preloaded C-MAP US Coastal Maps. It’s now under $500.

Get 54 percent off the 7-inch Lowrance HDS-Live Fish Finder with Active Imaging transducer. It’s now under $600. Larger screens are on sale too.

Read Next: Best Fish Finders