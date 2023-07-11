We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We found great deals on rods, reels, combos, fish finders, and boating accessories. Check back often as we update this page with new deals throughout Prime Day 2023.

Reels

Abu Garcia Max Pro Spinning Reel is 42 percent off and under $35.

KastKing Summer and Centron Spinning Reels are 21 percent off (2,000 size)

KastKing Megatron Spinning Reel is 18 percent off

Penn Pursuit III fresh and saltwater spinning reel is 20 percent off

PENN Fierce III spinning reel is 24 percent off

Abu Garcia Max Pro low profile baitcasting reel is on sale for 22 percent off. Get it for under $70.

Abu Garcia Ambassadeur S 6500 is 22 percent off. This is a great, affordable reel for catfish.

Rods

Abu Garcia Vengeance casting rod is 20 percent off and now under $50. Pair it with the Max Pro for a great combo under $150.

Rod and Reel Combos

Penn Battle III Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo is 20 percent off

Abu Garcia Catfish Commando Combo is 20 percent off

Abu Garcia Jordan Lee Spinning Combo is 60 percent off

Abu Garcia Revo X LTD Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo is 21 percent off

Tackle Storage

Plano 3640 Waterproof Stowaway is 47 percent off

Plano 374010 Waterproof Stowaway is 43 percent off

Plano 7771-01 Guide Series Tackle System is 35 percent off

Plano EDGE 3700 Premium Tackle Utility Box is 28 percent off

Prime Day 2023 Deals on Fish Finders

Get 37 percent of the Garmin ECHOMAP Plus 44cv, 4.3-inch. It’s now under $250 and makes a great fish finder for a small boat or kayak.

Get 15 percent off the Simrad GO Chartplotter and Fish Finder, with transducer and preloaded maps. It’s now under $1,000.

Get 25 percent off the Simrad Cruise 7-7-inch GPS Chartplotter with 83/200 Transducer, Preloaded C-MAP US Coastal Maps. It’s now under $500.

Get 54 percent off the 7-inch Lowrance HDS-Live Fish Finder with Active Imaging transducer. It’s now under $600. Larger screens are on sale too.

More Deals: Prime Day 2023 Deals on Fish Finders

Line Spoolers

Berkley Portable Fishing Line Spooling Station is 20 percent off at $24

KastKing Improved Kalibrate is 27 percent off

This patent pending line spooler design features rubber coated clamp points to keep any size rod steady and prevent twists.

Piscifun Speed X is 22 percent off

KastKing Kalibrate Line Spooler and Braid Scissors are 20 percent off

Knives

KastKing Folding Fillet/Fishing/Camping/Hunting Knife is 20 percent off at $20

Rapala 4-inch Fish’n Fillet Knife is 17 percent off

More Deals: Prime Day Deals on Knives

Kayak

Aluminum Kayak Paddles 87-Inch is 20 percent off at $30

Attwood Kayak Paddle is 15 percent off at $24

Attwood Universal Rack-Free Car-Top Kayak Carrier Kit with Supporting Foam Blocks is 15 percent off at $26

Anchors

Extreme Max BoatTector Vinyl-Coated River Anchor – 20 pounds is 36 percent off at $51

Extreme Max BoatTector Galvanized Claw Anchor – 22 pounds is 26 percent off

Attwood Solid Braid MFP Anchor Line with Thimble is 25 percent off at $18

Boat Accessories

Clamp-On Portable Marine Boat Navigation Light Kit is 15 percent off at $34

MotorGuide Transom Mount Hand-Control is 43 percent off (30 inch/30 pound thrust)

AttwoodWater-Resistant Deck Mount LED Navigation Light Kit is 20 percent off at $35

Attwood WaterBuster Portable Pump is 15 percent off at $45

Greenworks 1600 PSI (1.2 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer is 50 percent off at $55

Extreme Max BoatTector HTM Inflatable Fender Value 2-Pack is 21 percent off at $65

WOW Sports Ducky Towable Deck Tube for Boating 1-3 Person is 28 percent off

WOW World of Watersports Ace Racing Boat Tube 1 Person is 30 percent off

MIXILIN Rechargeable Spotlight, 200000 Lumens is 16 percent off

WHITIN Men’s Amphibious Water Shoes are 20 percent off