Scoop up these camping essentials at a discount for the Prime Early Access Sale. We searched through the pages of Prime deals so you don’t have to; these are the best camping finds.

CRKT M16-14SFG Folding Pocket Knife (Save $12)

The handle is designed for excellent grip while the blade features both a straight and serrated edge for your cutting needs.

Gerber

Gerber Pack Hatchet Camping Axe (Save $18)

Both packable and corrosion resistant, this hatchet also comes with its own nylon sheath.

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet – 10-Inch x 3-Inch-Deep Frying Pan (Save $19)

Perfect for cooking over an open flame, this cast iron pan is already pre-seasoned.

Belkin Portable Power Bank (Save $13)

This portable power bank holds 140 hours of charge for a smartphone.

Energizer

Eveready LED Camping Lantern 360 PRO (4-Pack) (Save $5)

Super bright and water resistant, run for 100 hours, and feature a red-light mode.

Energizer LED Headlamp PRO (2-Pack) (Save $4)

These water resistant headlamps offer a variety of modes to suit any lighting conditions.