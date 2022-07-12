Amazon’s Prime Day deals on LifeStraw are some of the best available. Their devices are particularly popular for backpackers and hunters looking to avoid heavy and bulky water filters but still need a way to find clean water. That’s why this Amazon Prime Day Deal is great for any outdoors adventurer.

Key Features

Weighs: .05 grams

Size: 12 inches x 3.7 inches (green), 8.6 inches x 0.98 inches (blue)

Green Price: $12.71

Blue Price: $11.12

Product Overview

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter can be easily used by hikers and campers or in emergency situations. The product is exactly what it says it is–a drinking straw. The major difference is this one removes more than 99.9 percent of waterborne illnesses, which makes it a great water filter for survival situations where your only means of hydration consists of questionable water sources. While it’s easy for hikers or hunters to use in areas with plenty of water, it’s also a great backup for anyone who could become lost and dehydrated in arid or dry regions.

This personal water filter comes in two different sizes and colors, but other than those differences, they’re the same product. Each straw is rated to filter up to a thousand gallons of water, which is a bargain at just over $10. And for added incentive, every LifeStraw product sold helps provide clean water to others in need around the world. If you’re looking to add a packable water filtration system to your hiking or hunting pack at budget-friendly price, you’ll want to take advantage of this prime day deal.

Key Features

Capacity: 22 ounces

BPA-free

Filter lasts up to 4000 liters

Product Overview

The LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle is perfect for hikers and campers who don’t want to carry a large water bladder, but might need to refill their water supply on longer or overnight hikes. This bottle uses the same filtration system as the Personal Water Filter, so it ensures that you’re protected against most bacteria and parasites. It also includes a carabiner to clip it on your backpack. And with 60% off it’s regular price, you don’t want to miss out on this LifeStraw water bottle.