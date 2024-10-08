Prime Day: Deals on 8 Leatherman Multi Tools

Share







Leatherman makes superior in my opinion and you can save on these USA-made products during Prime Day (Oct. 8-9). One testament to Leatherman’s greatness is that many Alone contestants and winners have chosen a Leatherman over a fixed blade knife and done incredible things with them (butchering moose, building shelters, and surviving 60+ days). Another is that in our best multi-tools review half of the top products are made by Leatherman.

If you want to get one of these great EDC or outdoor multi tools, here are the best deals during Prime Day.

Leatherman Wave+ was $120 and is now $96

18 tools

Notable Tools: Pliers, knife, saw, file, bit driver, scissors, ruler, and serrated knife

One-handed opening

Ideal for EDC, outdoor, or in a tool kit

There are good reasons why the Wave is one of the best selling Leatherman multi tools: it has all the most important tools and it’s not too expensive. It’s also not too big to carry everyday and has plenty capability for it to earn a spot in your go bag, truck tool box, or the top drawer of your tool box at home.

Leatherman Skeletool was $75 and is now $60

7 tools

Notable Tools: Pliers, knife, bottle opener, and bit driver

Carabiner

One hand opening knife

Ideal for EDC and hiking

At just 5 ounces and 4 inches long by 1.25 inches wide this is an easy-to-carry multi tool. It’s ideal for clipping on a pack or just sticking in your pocket.

If you like the Skeletool, but want a better knife steel. Check out the Leatherman Skeletool CX, which has a 154CM blade and is on sale for $77 ($13 off).

Leatherman Signal was $140 is now $111

19 tools

Notable Tools: Pliers, knife, saw, bit driver, ferro rod, whistle, hammer, and knife sharpener

Carabiner

One hand opening

Ideal for survival, outdoors, and bushcraft

This multi-tool can fix stuff, start a fire, cut rope, signal for help, cut kindling, and drive a nail. It’s the ultimate outdoor multi tool and a worth option to carry in your pack whenever you go in the outdoors.

Leatherman Raptor Rescue was $100 and is now $64

6 tools

Tools: Shears, seatbelt cutter, ruler, oxygen tank wrench, glass breaker, ring cutter, and ruler

Ideal for first aid kits and first responders

If you’re assembling a first aid kit, a trauma kit, or you’re a first responder, this is a must-have tool. A few of the tools you hope to never use like the ring cutter and seatbelt cutter, but you’ll be glad they’re available if you do. The shears are a handy item for cutting bandages, gauze, and in an emergency, clothing.

Leatherman Free T4 was $70 and is now $56

12 tools

Notable Tools: Knife, scissors, screwdriver, tweezers, and file

Ideal for EDC

I tested this multi tool in my Best Swiss Army Knife review as an alternative to the Victorinox. It’s a worthy challenger and its best advantages are its superior knife and locking mechanism. It’s a little chunky in the pocket, but if you use tools the tools included often, it’s a great option for EDC.

Leatherman Free K4 was $100 and is now $80

9 tools

Notable Tools: Knife, scissors, pry tool, bottle opener, and screwdriver

I just received a Free K4 and I’m really excited to test it out. It has a lot of what I like about the T4, but with a bigger blade and an easier-to-carry configuration.

Don’t need the scissors? The Free K2 is on sale for $19 off.