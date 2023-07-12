Amazon Prime Day Deals on Yaktrax
Hike with confidence over snow and ice with some great savings on Yaktrax
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Is it winter? No. Is winter coming? Oh yes. Don’t wait until snow and ice has covered your favorite hiking trail (or your driveway, for that matter) to get yourself some slip on traction devices for your favorite hiking shoe or boot. These Amazon Prime Day deals on Yaktrax are too good to pass up.
- Yaktrax Pro Traction Cleats are 14 to 30 percent off
- Yaktrax Diamond Grip Traction for Ice and Snow is 14 to 30 percent off
- Yaktrax Spikes for Walking on Snow and Ice is up to 32 percent off
- Yaktrax Traction Cleats for Snow, Ice, and Rock is up to 29 percent off
- Yaktrax Traction Chains for Snow and Ice is 13 to 29 percent off