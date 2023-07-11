Prime Day Gun Safe Deals of 2023
Find gun safes and accessories at a discount for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Keep your firearms secure and in good condition with the best Prime Day gun safe deals of 2023. We found discounts on Barska gun safes and Lockdown gun safe dehumidifiers. As the humidity continues to rise, make sure your gun safe has the right storage conditions for your gun collection.
Gun Safe Deals
Barska Digital Keypad Long Gun Safe is 14 percent off
Get quick and easy access to your firearms while keeping them secure in steel walls and pry-resistant deadbolts. The safe can store up to 10 rifles and comes with a two position handgun rack and one internal shelf.
Barska Biometric Digital Keypad Long Gun Safe is 15 percent off at $493
This secure and speedy biometric safe you access to a storage capacity of up to 11 rifles without any accessory attachments. It also comes with a removable shelf and fully lined interior.
Gun Safe Dehumidifier Deals
We found some solid Amazon Prime Day gun safe deals on dehumidifiers designed to prevent rust.
Lockdown GoldenRod 36-Inch Dehumidifier Rod is 40 percent off
Lockdown Automatic Dehumidifier is 36 percent off
This automatic gun safe dehumidifier from Lockdown is featured in The Best Gun Safe Dehumidifiers of 2023.