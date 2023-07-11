We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We found the top Prime Day hydration pack deals of 2023 on reservoirs and backpacks from top brands, Osprey and CamelBak. Staying hydrated on hot summer hikes is easy and convenient with reliable hydration packs and reservoirs. Find the best discounts below.

CamelBak Hydration Packs

CamelBak Arete 18 Hydration Backpack is 46 percent off

This lightweight and breathable day pack is the perfect size for summer hikes.

CamelBak Women’s Helena 20 Hiking Hydration Pack is 35 percent off

CamelBak Scout Kid’s Hike Hydration Backpack is 30 percent off

CamelBak Classic Bike Hydration Pack 85oz is 39 percent off

CamelBak M.U.L.E. Mountain Biking Hydration Backpack is 30 percent of at $84

CamelBak Reservoirs

CamelBak Fusion Reservoir with TRU Zip Waterproof Zipper is 31 percent off

The CamelBak Fusion won the best overall award in The Best Hydration Bladders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed.

CamelBak 3-Liter Lumbar Water Reservoir is 30 percent off

CamelBak Crux 2-Liter Water Reservoir is 30 percent off at $26