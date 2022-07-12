|LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
|
|
Summary
Perfect for hikers, campers, or hunters.
|prAna Zion Pants
|
|
Summary
Affordable and durable hiking pants.
|Garmin Instinct Solar
|
|
Summary
Excellent GPS capabilities with intuitive and simple controls.
Amazon Prime Day Deals are here, and now is a great time to grab some extra hiking gear to use for the rest of the summer and into the fall. And for those who love to get outside, this year’s Prime Deals include big name brands like Mountain Hardware, LifeStraw, Camelbak, and prAna, as well as some great saves on GPS watches.
Mountain Hardwear Ozonic Jacket
Mountain Hardwear
Key Features
- 100 percent nylon
- Machine wash
- Fully adjustable hood
Product Overview
With Mountain Hardwear, Amazon users can find some great savings on women’s jackets and outerwear.
This includes 20 percent off select sizes of popular jackets like their Ozonic design. The Mountain Hardwear Ozonic is designed to be an all-in-one jacket that acts as a rain shell but also is insulated for cooler days, keeping users both dry and comfortable.
Other deals in women’s clothing include the company’s hoody and their Airmesh ½ Zip, which is a great piece of base layer designed to keep users warm as they head back for colder weather.
LifeStraw
LifeStraw
Key Features
- Membrane microfilter
- Removes 99.9 percent of waterborne illnesses
- Filter Pore Size: 0.2 microns
Product Overview
LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter is on sale for just over $10, making it a great and low cost addition to anyone who wants added safety in the backcountry for long hikes, camping, or hunting trips.
This product is exactly what it says it is–a drinking straw. The major difference is this one removes more than 99.9 percent of waterborne illnesses. This straw comes in multiple colors and sizes and the price does vary, but overall it is the same exact product. There’s no doubting LifeStraw’s popularity, and with nearly 100,000 reviews, this product shines with five stars.
Each LifeStraw should filter up to a thousand gallons of water, and for added incentive, every LifeStraw product sold helps provide clean water to others in need around the world.
prAna Zion Pants
prAna
Key Features
- Wide range of sizes
- 97 percent polyester, 3 percent spandex
- Zion stretch DWR fabric
Product Overview
The Zion offerings include camo pants and convertibles, which zip to become shorts. Besides the varying colors, there’s also a large range of sizes. Many reviews say users appreciate the design and incredible durability. The pants usually go for around $95, but with a 25 percent Prime Day discount, the Zions are a steal, and they make a great option for an affordable pair of hunting pants.
Similarly, the Halle pants also come in a range of styles and sizes, including petite to big and tall. And they also earned the most comfortable award in Outdoor Life’s best hiking pants review. So, if you’re looking for a durable and affordable pair of hiking pants, don’t sleep on these options from prAna.
Darn Tough Hiking Socks
Darn Tough
Key Features
- 60% merino wool
- Lifetime warranty
- Made in U.S.
Product Overview
The merino wool in Darn Tough’s hiking socks make sure your feet stay warm while simultaneously wicking moisture to keep them dry. And Outdoor Life’s hiking expert picked Darn Tough as the best hiking socks overall. Select socks are up to 26-percent off, and when you consider the awesome, no-questions-asked lifetime warranty Darn Tough offers, you’ll want to buy multiple pairs to keep in your hiking pack.
Camelbak Podium Dirt Series
Camelbak
Key Features
- 21 ounces
- Material: plastic
Product Overview
Known best for their hydration packs, most of the Amazon Prime Day Deals for Camelbak are water bottles. This includes designs like the Podium Dirt Series aimed specifically at the mountain biking crowd.
There’s also a number of deals for kids including Camelbak’s Eddy + Kids, for both the water bottle and replacement straws.
For a huge savings, shoppers will find the Camelbak Carry Cap Water Bottle, a fairly standard water bottle, for 40 percent off.
Watches
This Prime Day there’s also plenty of GPS watches to help users better navigate while also being able to train and get new insight into their health. Here’s a look at some of the GPS watches available with great discounts.
Garmin Instinct Solar
Key Features
- Solar charging capabilities
- Body battery energy monitoring
- Water Resistance: 100 meters
Product Overview
Garmin is a longtime leader in GPS devices. From selling car navigation equipment to their current increased outdoor focus, this brand has a lot to offer. These Instinct Solar watches come with an incredibly long battery life that helps hunters, anglers, and others stay in the backcountry longer. These awesome GPS Watches are on sale for 43 percent off their usual price.
This durable watch is also a great option for those who value simplicity. Outdoor Life reviewed a similar Instinct Solar and found the watch easy to navigate while also having great accessories, like the ability to track dogs with GPS collars.
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar
Key Features
- Preloaded topo maps
- Battery Life: up to 9 days in smartwatch mode
- 32 GB RAM
Product Overview
The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is one of the most intuitive and durable GPS watches on the market. This Swiss Army Knife level of a knife is on sale for 33 percent off during Prime Day. The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro has the latest technology for heart rate monitoring, topo maps for the backcountry, and an enhanced battery life.
This watch is particularly popular with skiers who can navigate terrain and different ski resorts around the world thanks to the GPS. The Fenix also has Garmin Pay, which makes it a great tool for when you need to head into town.
Suunto 9 Peak
Suunto
Key Features
- Customizable watch face
- Blood oxygen level tracking
- Water Resistance: 100 meters
Product Overview
Suunto is a long time trusted brand for navigation, and the 9 Peak continues that legacy. With great GPS technology and an ultra thin design, this is a great option for runners or bikers looking to train and track their progress.
The watch is also water resistant up to 100 meters and also features music controls that connect to your phone, so you can keep your workout going, making it a great option for extreme adventures or everyday use.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung
Key Features
- Body composition analysis
- Google services and apps
- ECG monitoring
Product Overview
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pairs with any phone but is Samsung’s equivalent of the Apple Watch, and during Prime Day it’s 30 percent off.
Focused primarily on health, this watch analyzes body composition, tracks your heart rate, and monitors sleep cycles. It also records workouts and allows users to see their health improve, and it also acts as an extension of your phone.