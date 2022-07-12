Written By Alex Murphy Published Jul 12, 2022 7:15 AM

Amazon Prime Day Deals are here, and now is a great time to grab some extra hiking gear to use for the rest of the summer and into the fall. And for those who love to get outside, this year’s Prime Deals include big name brands like Mountain Hardware, LifeStraw, Camelbak, and prAna, as well as some great saves on GPS watches.

Key Features

100 percent nylon

Machine wash

Fully adjustable hood

Product Overview

With Mountain Hardwear, Amazon users can find some great savings on women’s jackets and outerwear.

This includes 20 percent off select sizes of popular jackets like their Ozonic design. The Mountain Hardwear Ozonic is designed to be an all-in-one jacket that acts as a rain shell but also is insulated for cooler days, keeping users both dry and comfortable.

Other deals in women’s clothing include the company’s hoody and their Airmesh ½ Zip, which is a great piece of base layer designed to keep users warm as they head back for colder weather.

Key Features

Membrane microfilter

Removes 99.9 percent of waterborne illnesses

Filter Pore Size: 0.2 microns

Product Overview

LifeStraw’s Personal Water Filter is on sale for just over $10, making it a great and low cost addition to anyone who wants added safety in the backcountry for long hikes, camping, or hunting trips.

This product is exactly what it says it is–a drinking straw. The major difference is this one removes more than 99.9 percent of waterborne illnesses. This straw comes in multiple colors and sizes and the price does vary, but overall it is the same exact product. There’s no doubting LifeStraw’s popularity, and with nearly 100,000 reviews, this product shines with five stars.

Each LifeStraw should filter up to a thousand gallons of water, and for added incentive, every LifeStraw product sold helps provide clean water to others in need around the world.

Key Features

Wide range of sizes

97 percent polyester, 3 percent spandex

Zion stretch DWR fabric

Product Overview

The Zion offerings include camo pants and convertibles, which zip to become shorts. Besides the varying colors, there’s also a large range of sizes. Many reviews say users appreciate the design and incredible durability. The pants usually go for around $95, but with a 25 percent Prime Day discount, the Zions are a steal, and they make a great option for an affordable pair of hunting pants.

Similarly, the Halle pants also come in a range of styles and sizes, including petite to big and tall. And they also earned the most comfortable award in Outdoor Life’s best hiking pants review. So, if you’re looking for a durable and affordable pair of hiking pants, don’t sleep on these options from prAna.

Key Features

60% merino wool

Lifetime warranty

Made in U.S.

Product Overview

The merino wool in Darn Tough’s hiking socks make sure your feet stay warm while simultaneously wicking moisture to keep them dry. And Outdoor Life’s hiking expert picked Darn Tough as the best hiking socks overall. Select socks are up to 26-percent off, and when you consider the awesome, no-questions-asked lifetime warranty Darn Tough offers, you’ll want to buy multiple pairs to keep in your hiking pack.

Key Features

21 ounces

Material: plastic

Product Overview

Known best for their hydration packs, most of the Amazon Prime Day Deals for Camelbak are water bottles. This includes designs like the Podium Dirt Series aimed specifically at the mountain biking crowd.

There’s also a number of deals for kids including Camelbak’s Eddy + Kids, for both the water bottle and replacement straws.

For a huge savings, shoppers will find the Camelbak Carry Cap Water Bottle, a fairly standard water bottle, for 40 percent off.

Watches

This Prime Day there’s also plenty of GPS watches to help users better navigate while also being able to train and get new insight into their health. Here’s a look at some of the GPS watches available with great discounts.

Key Features

Solar charging capabilities

Body battery energy monitoring

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Product Overview

Garmin is a longtime leader in GPS devices. From selling car navigation equipment to their current increased outdoor focus, this brand has a lot to offer. These Instinct Solar watches come with an incredibly long battery life that helps hunters, anglers, and others stay in the backcountry longer. These awesome GPS Watches are on sale for 43 percent off their usual price.

This durable watch is also a great option for those who value simplicity. Outdoor Life reviewed a similar Instinct Solar and found the watch easy to navigate while also having great accessories, like the ability to track dogs with GPS collars.

Key Features

Preloaded topo maps

Battery Life: up to 9 days in smartwatch mode

32 GB RAM

Product Overview

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is one of the most intuitive and durable GPS watches on the market. This Swiss Army Knife level of a knife is on sale for 33 percent off during Prime Day. The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro has the latest technology for heart rate monitoring, topo maps for the backcountry, and an enhanced battery life.

This watch is particularly popular with skiers who can navigate terrain and different ski resorts around the world thanks to the GPS. The Fenix also has Garmin Pay, which makes it a great tool for when you need to head into town.

Key Features

Customizable watch face

Blood oxygen level tracking

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Product Overview

Suunto is a long time trusted brand for navigation, and the 9 Peak continues that legacy. With great GPS technology and an ultra thin design, this is a great option for runners or bikers looking to train and track their progress.

The watch is also water resistant up to 100 meters and also features music controls that connect to your phone, so you can keep your workout going, making it a great option for extreme adventures or everyday use.

Key Features

Body composition analysis

Google services and apps

ECG monitoring

Product Overview

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pairs with any phone but is Samsung’s equivalent of the Apple Watch, and during Prime Day it’s 30 percent off.

Focused primarily on health, this watch analyzes body composition, tracks your heart rate, and monitors sleep cycles. It also records workouts and allows users to see their health improve, and it also acts as an extension of your phone.