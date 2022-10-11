Deals on Primos Double Bull Stake Out Blinds During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Whether you’re bowhunting whitetails on the ground or need a mobile turkey blind, Double Bull’s three panel blinds are the perfect solution. They offer concealment on three sides and are three feet tall—perfect for kneeling or sitting on the ground. They have mesh, shoot-through windows for bowhunting, which you can remove for gun hunting. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has three models on sale for $17 to $40 off, depending on the model.

The author’s mobile turkey hunting setup. Scott Einsmann

I personally own the Double Bull Stakeout Blind with SurroundView, which is the most deeply discounted of the bunch. I’ve used it for two spring turkey seasons and found it easy to setup and easy to carry as I hop around to different spots. Comfort is a big part of being able to wait out a tom, so I recommend using a low-sitting beach chair. It will keep you low enough that you are concealed, but it’s much more comfortable than sitting on the ground.