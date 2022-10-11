We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

The PocketRocket is a fan favorite amongst backpackers and thru-hikers for good reason; it’s simple and durable. You won’t want to be without this functional and extremely packable tool in the backcountry. MSR’s latest redesign of their famed PocketRocket is lightweight and reliable. It only weighs 2.6 ounces and folds down to 3-inches.

$10 Off the MSR PocketRocket 2

MSR

Just during the Prime Early Access Sale, you can save $10 on the first and last stove you need to buy. Beginner backpackers, ounce-counters, and gourmet backcountry chef’s will all enjoy this stove’s flame adjusting toggle, fuel efficiency, and three year warranty. The MSR PocketRocket2 can boil a liter of water in just 3.5 minutes. The isobutane fuel required to operate the stove is sold separately.