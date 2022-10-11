We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Nobody likes spending $50 on a can of bear spray that they’ll probably never use, but it’s important to be safe and prepared. Luckily, SABRE’s Frontiersman Maximum Strength Bear Spray is currently on sale on Amazon. Now might be a good time to check the expiration date on any old canisters mixed in with your camping gear. After the expiration date has passed, your spray will become less and less effective. I don’t know about you, but if I come face to face with a charging grizzly, I want my bear spray to be at full strength.

9.2 ounces

2 percent capsaicinoids

35-foot range

Deploys 1.84 ounces per one second burst

Made in USA

Includes belt holster

This particular spray from SABRE won the award for accessibility in Best Bear Spray: Five Things to Consider. The holster doesn’t use a hook and loop closure enabling you to quietly access your canister in case you need to retrieve it without drawing attention to yourself. Don’t press your luck in bear country; always carry a bear defense method. Right now you can save $17 on a possibly life-saving addition to your gear kit.