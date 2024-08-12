Save $150 on a Browning X-Bolt Hunter

This great bolt action is under $700 during this sale

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Aug 12, 2024 3:07 PM EDT

It doesn’t matter if you want the X-Bolt in 7mm PRC, .308 Win., OL’s favorite cartridge, the 6.5 Creedmoor, or several others, it’s on sale for a steal of a price. This bolt action has an adjustable trigger, 60-degree bolt life, and typically weighs 6.5 to 6.75 pounds. We’ve reviewed several X-Bolt variations including the X-Bolt 2 with the McMillan carbon stock and the Mountain Pro.

Get a Browning X-Bolt Hunter for $650 during Bass Pro Shop’s Fall Hunting Classic Sale

