Cyber Monday Gun Deals

There’s never a bad time to add more guns to the safe, but Cyber Monday is an especially good time because there are some incredible savings out there. Here are the best deals I found including BOGO deals on suppressors, a great price on Super Duty Mod1, and a Gen 5 Glock 17 for $100 off.
Rifles
Browning AB3 Composite Stalker Bolt-Action Rifle with Leupold VX Freedom Scope Combo (Save $100)
Ruger American Gen II Bolt-Action Rifle with Vortex Crossfire II Scope (Save $150)
Ruger 10/22 Carbine Semi-Auto .22 LR Combo (Save $50)
Sauer 100 Classic XT 6.5 Creedmoor (Save $557)
FN FN15 DMR3 Gray (Save $750)
Save $200 on a Savage Arms 110 Trail Hunter Lite Bolt-Action Rifle
Save 22% on a Super Duty MOD1 5.56 NATO 14.5″ 1:7″ CHF P&W Bbl DDC Rifle
Save 31% on a Sig Sauer Cross HXT 6.5 Creedmoor
Save 33% on a Tikka T3x RoughTech Superlite
Pistols
Save $200 on a Springfield 1911 Prodigy 4.25″ 9mm 20rd / 17rd Pistol Package with Viridian RFX11 Green Dot Optic, Black
Save $220 on a Savage Arms 110 Trail Hunter .270 Winchester Bolt Action Rifle
Save $500 on a Colt Python .357 Magnum
Save $100 on a Glock G17 Gen5 9mm Pistol
Get a GLOCKG19 GEN 5 for only $539
Save $150 on a Ruger LCP Max .380 ACP
Save $100 on a GLOCK 41 Gen 4 .45 AUTO
Save 34% on a CZ-USA Shadow 2 9mm
Accessories
Save $170 on a Franklin Armory BFSIII AR-Essential Curved Binary Trigger Multi Cal
Buy One Get One Suppressors + Free Tax Stamps
