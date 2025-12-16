Best Sheep Rifles: My Lifelong Pursuit of the Ultimate Mountain Hunting Rig

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Picking the best rifle for any task involves a lot more than simply looking at specs, and that’s especially true for sheep rifles. Hunts for high-country critters like sheep and mountain goats have long been aspirational, but they are also among the most demanding and, sometimes, expensive. The practical aspects of a sheep hunt, as well as the sweat investment, require a rifle that is up to the task.

Hunters often focus on shaving every extra ounce and cramming the most potent artillery into a slender barrel in hopes of packing out a heavy set of horns. But through more than 20 years of DIY sheep hunting, I’ve learned that It’s not all about weight, cartridge, cost, or any other single factor. The ultimate sheep or mountain rifle for you is the one that offers the most confidence while falling within your individual constraints.

Considerations for a Great Sheep Rifle

Shootability: All is for naught if you don’t have confidence in your rifle. I mean real, range-proven confidence. Sheep hunting can present a variety of shooting situations and positions, and a gun that handles poorly will put you at a disadvantage. A stock with target-rifle ergonomics can offer a dramatic increase in stability from a variety of shooting positions. When combined with ample practice, that gives you real confidence. A disadvantage of some traditional mountain gun stocks is that they are more difficult to shoot well. Cartridge: There’s no need to overthink sheep hunting cartridges. Rams are not difficult to kill, and your favorite centerfire cartridge will work just fine. A magnum is excessive. Classic cartridges have been killing sheep for more than a hundred years, but that doesn’t mean newer short-action cartridges don’t offer some advantages. Weight: You might think that weight is the most important factor for a sheep rifle. After all, 99 percent of a sheep hunt is spent slogging your rifle up hills, through brush, and over boulders. Weight is important, but you need to find a balance between weight and shootability. More importantly, you need to understand some of the capabilities you’re giving up if you choose a featherweight gun. Price: Pursuing the ultimate sheep rifle can outrun just about anyone’s budget, and it’s not uncommon for custom-level rigs to top seven or eight thousand bucks. Those rifles generally do offer equitable features and value for their steep prices, but that doesn’t mean they will make you more effective. A dedicated hunter can do more with a budget rifle and a thousand rounds of practice ammo than an unskilled would-be grand slammer with the most expensive rifle complete with curated ammo and a thousand-yard guarantee. As you’ll see in my list below, there are plenty of affordable guns that make for great mountain rifles.

Great Factory Sheep Rifles

Ultimately, you’re the only one who can decide on the best sheep rifle for you, but here are a few factory rifles I’ve tested and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend.

Budget Mountain Gun: Winchester XPR

See It Pros Very affordable

Accurate

Good coatings

Slick Action

Great multi-purpose rifle Cons Stock is loud

Not the best ergonomics

The Winchester XPR has become my favorite go-to budget rifle since I began using them back in 2016. It’s affordable, but sports a reliable slick action and durable weather-resistant coatings. They are generally pretty accurate, and I’ve used mine — chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor — to take sheep, caribou, moose, and even a grizzly bear.

Everyman’s Sheep Gun: Tikka T3X Lite

See It Pros Affordable

Accurate

Rugged

Reliable Cons Not the best scope ring mounting system — ideally use Tikka-specific rings

The Tikka T3X is one of the most commonly fielded factory rifles among sheep hunters. They are reasonably lightweight, affordable, and rugged. The slick Finnish actions are renowned for reliable performance in the sour conditions that are expected on a high-country hunt for rams. Their only real downside is the proprietary optic mounting system which, ideally, requires a specific aftermarket ring rather than cluttering up the receiver with Picatinny rail.

Best Factory Standard: Browning X-Bolt 2

See It Pros Great accuracy

Reliable, slick action

Good ergonomics

Light

Lots of configurations Cons Non-standard muzzle thread

Composite stock has flexible fore-end

The Browning X-Bolt 2 is one of the best options when it comes to standard production rifles. They’re nearly all great shooters and the new stock features better ergonomics and an adjustable comb. The X-Bolt 2 is available in a basic configuration, which costs about $1,000, but the lineup also includes many variations and upgrades. They are all solid buys.

See It Pros Extremely light

Mini action with robust extractor and ejector

Great accuracy

Exceptional workmanship Cons Limited range with mini-action cartridges

If I were pursuing the ultimate lightweight gun, the NULA 20S is at the top of my list. New Ultralight Arms, which was purchased and reinvigorated by Wilson Combat has done a fantastic job with this mini-action rifle. I tested one in .223 Wylde, and found it to be exceptionally accurate and easy to shoot despite its diminutive stature. It captures the elegance and nimbleness that hunters want in an ultralight gun without ruining it with a big cartridge. For shooting under 400 yards (I’ve only shot two of my 15 sheep beyond that distance), .223 is a suitable option. If that doesn’t cut it for you, try the larger model 20.

Minimalist Pack Rifle: Q Mini Fix

See It Pros Light

Very packagle

Good adjustability

Accurate

Easy to change barrels/cartridges Cons Expensive

Proprietary accessory attachment/parts

For a sheep hunter who wants to keep weight and bulk to a minimum, the Q Mini Fix is an excellent choice. This modern AR-inspired bolt-action folder is light, slender, and pleasingly compact. It features a wide range of stock and comb adjustability and runs on AR-15 magazines. The Mini Fix is sized for .223-class cartridges and chambered in 6mm or 22 ARC, it would be a deadly sheep gun.

Cream of the Crop: Proof Glacier Ti

See It Pros Light

Extremely accurate

Top-notch bedding and finish work

Great ergonomics Cons Expensive

Though most of us don’t have a slush fund for premium rifles, there are some rifles worth saving for. The Proof Glacier Ti is one of them. It’s a top-notch hunting rifle in every way, with a premium barrel, stock, and bedding. It’s light, versatile, and has excellent ergonomics. If you’re in the market for one of the best sheep rifles money can buy, this is one you want to look at.

The Modern Mountain Rifle: Nemo Arms Electus

See It Pros Light

Ultimate ergonomics

Foldable and packable

Excellent accuracy Cons Expensive

Manufacturing and new components are constantly moving the bar forward for mountain rifles. We are cutting weight, or minimizing increases, while drastically improving the shootability and versatility of our rifle systems. The Nemo Electus is a great example of that. It features a titanium action, premium carbon-fiber barrel, and the new folding carbon-fiber stock from Manners that incorporates Picatinny rail, QD sling cups, and ARCA. It’s a lightweight stock that makes no concessions when it comes to target rifle ergonomics.