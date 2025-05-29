Save $300 on Two of Our Favorite Traeger Pellet Smokers

Save hundreds with these Traeger pellet smoker deals

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Traeger Timberline XL

The Outdoor life staff tested nearly every Traeger grill for our dedicated buying guide. Our best overall pick, the Ironwood, and the smoker that won “best splurge,” are on sale. Here are the best prices we’ve found on them.

The Timberline XL Is Now $4,000 and the Timberline Is Now $3,500

  • Cooking Space: 1,320 square inches, or 12 whole chickens
  • Max Temperature: 500°F
  • Min Temperature: 165°F
  • Pellet Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds
  • Weight: 289 pounds
  • Warranty: 10 years
  • Super Smoke Mode
  • Induction cooktop
  • Touchscreen controls
  • Two Meater probes included
  • Customizable storage and accessories rail
  • WiFi
  • Price: $4,300

The Traeger Timberline XL is a splurge at its usual price, and on sale it’s still a splurge. But, if you want the ultimate Traeger, it’s the one to get.

Read our full review of the Timberline XL and other Traegers in our Best Traeger Grills buying guide.

Other Traeger Grills on Sale

If you don’t want to spend $4,000 on a pellet grill, don’t worry there are deals on smokers as low as $800.

The Traeger Woodridge is on sale for $100 off. It’s now $799 from Traeger direct. It’s even cheaper on Amazon where you can get it for $700.

I’ve owned an Ironwood and made a ton of great barbecue on it. You can get one for $1,800 from Traeger direct. Again, Amazon beats that price at $1,600 for the standard Ironwood and $1,800 for the XL.

