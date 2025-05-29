Save $300 on Two of Our Favorite Traeger Pellet Smokers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Outdoor life staff tested nearly every Traeger grill for our dedicated buying guide. Our best overall pick, the Ironwood, and the smoker that won “best splurge,” are on sale. Here are the best prices we’ve found on them.

The Timberline XL Is Now $4,000 and the Timberline Is Now $3,500

Cooking Space: 1,320 square inches, or 12 whole chickens

Max Temperature: 500°F

Min Temperature: 165°F

Pellet Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds

Weight: 289 pounds

Warranty: 10 years

Super Smoke Mode

Induction cooktop

Touchscreen controls

Two Meater probes included

Customizable storage and accessories rail

WiFi

Price: $4,300

The Traeger Timberline XL is a splurge at its usual price, and on sale it’s still a splurge. But, if you want the ultimate Traeger, it’s the one to get.

Read our full review of the Timberline XL and other Traegers in our Best Traeger Grills buying guide.

Other Traeger Grills on Sale

If you don’t want to spend $4,000 on a pellet grill, don’t worry there are deals on smokers as low as $800.

The Traeger Woodridge is on sale for $100 off. It’s now $799 from Traeger direct. It’s even cheaper on Amazon where you can get it for $700.

I’ve owned an Ironwood and made a ton of great barbecue on it. You can get one for $1,800 from Traeger direct. Again, Amazon beats that price at $1,600 for the standard Ironwood and $1,800 for the XL.