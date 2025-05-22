Save $900 on a Humminbird HELIX 10 

Two of the best fish finders, the Humminbird Helix and Garmin Echomap

One of the best fish finders is on sale for nearly a grand off the retail price. You can get a Humminbird Helix 10 with a down scan and side imaging transducer for only $1,200. Compare that to $1,397 on Amazon.

Humminbird Helix 10 on Sale at Bass Pro Shops

Specs

  • 10-inch screen
  • 2D/Down Scanning/Side Scanning
  • Built-in basemap
  • GPS
  • Bluetooth
  • Price: $2,100 (On sale for $1,200)

For several years, the Helix has been the workhorse of the tournament scene, whether you need Mega imaging, side-imaging, or more. It’s the perfect combination of the features you need on a screen that can be easily split to do two or three things at once. They’re big, but if you have the budget you can stack two or more on the console or bow and run all of your functions at once in real time. The Helix 12 has a long track record of running smoothly without downtime or glitches. Whether you just want one or need several to look and fish like the big dogs, this is a reliable platform for utilizing all of Humminbird’s advantages.

