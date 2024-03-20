Save $90 to $100 on Rod and Reel Combos from Abu Garcia and Penn

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Combos are a great way to save on a rod and reel, and we found some that offer even more value for your dollar thanks to the Bass Pro Spring Fishing Classic. Here are some great deals on rod and reel combos.

Bass Combos from Abu Garcia

The Abu Garcia Revo SX/Vendetta baitcasting rod and reel combo with a left-hand retrieve reel and 7-foot, medium-heavy rod is on sale for $100 off.

Read our review of the best baitcaster combos for more options.

Saltwater Combos from Penn

PENN Squall 50 Lever Drag Conventional Rod and Reel Combo with a 6-foot, 6-inch, medium-heavy rod is on sale for $90 off. The 6-foot, heavy combo is also on sale for $90 off.