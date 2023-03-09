SHARE

Bass Pro Shops is running one of its biggest sales of the year on fishing rods, reels, lures, tackle storage, and fish finders. We’re not talking 5 percent off that new fish finder. There are huge savings like $500 off Garmin LiveScope and $1200 off a Garmin Echomap. So you can get your boat or kayak rigged for fishing season and save a bundle. Here are some of the best deals we found at Bass Pro’s Spring Classic Sale.

Fish Finders on Sale

Save 54 percent on a Lowrance HDS LIVE 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter

The Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 10 Chartplotter/Fish Finder Combo – Ultra 106sv w/GT54 Transducer was $1999 and it’s now $999

Save $500 on a Garmin Panoptix LiveScope Transducer System

Save $650 on Lowrance ActiveTarget Live Sonar

Fishing Gear on Sale

Save 20 percent on Bass Pro Shops Guidewear Elite Bibs and Jacket

Save 21 percent on a Rapala Lock’N Load Rod Rack

Rod and Reels on Sale

Save $50 on a Bass Pro Shops Extreme XML Baitcast Combo

Save $20 on a Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo

Save 47 percent on a Penn Fierce III Spinning Combo

Save $40 on a Lew’s Mach Pro Baitcast Combo

Save $60 on an Abu Garcia Vengeance Baitcast Combo it’s now just $49.97

Save $15 on an Abu Garcia Elite Max Spinning Reel

