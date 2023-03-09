Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic Sale: Great Deals on Electronics, Rods, and Reels
The Bass Pro Spring Classic has great deals on fish finders, rods, and reels
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Bass Pro Shops is running one of its biggest sales of the year on fishing rods, reels, lures, tackle storage, and fish finders. We’re not talking 5 percent off that new fish finder. There are huge savings like $500 off Garmin LiveScope and $1200 off a Garmin Echomap. So you can get your boat or kayak rigged for fishing season and save a bundle. Here are some of the best deals we found at Bass Pro’s Spring Classic Sale.
Fish Finders on Sale
Save 54 percent on a Lowrance HDS LIVE 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter
The Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 10 Chartplotter/Fish Finder Combo – Ultra 106sv w/GT54 Transducer was $1999 and it’s now $999
Save $500 on a Garmin Panoptix LiveScope Transducer System
Save $650 on Lowrance ActiveTarget Live Sonar
Fishing Gear on Sale
Save 20 percent on Bass Pro Shops Guidewear Elite Bibs and Jacket
Save 21 percent on a Rapala Lock’N Load Rod Rack
Rod and Reels on Sale
Save $50 on a Bass Pro Shops Extreme XML Baitcast Combo
Save $20 on a Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo
Save 47 percent on a Penn Fierce III Spinning Combo
Save $40 on a Lew’s Mach Pro Baitcast Combo
Save $60 on an Abu Garcia Vengeance Baitcast Combo it’s now just $49.97
Save $15 on an Abu Garcia Elite Max Spinning Reel