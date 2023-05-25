We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Whether you’re looking to up your BBQ game or replace your rusted old grill, we found deals on some of the best smokers and grills we’ve tested. There are also wireless thermometers on sale to along with your new smoker. Here are the best smoker deals we’ve found.

Smokers and Grills on Sale

The Recteq RT-B380 Bullseye won the “most versatile” award in our pellet smoker test. This awesome smokers is on sale right now for 14 percent off at Amazon. And Prime members get free shipping, which is hard to beat on such a large item.

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker is on sale for 19 percent off. This was my first smoker and it served me well for many years. I would just recommend adding one of the best wireless thermometers to your cart because the built-in one isn’t the most accurate.

Ninja Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill and Smoker, which is a portable BBQ, smoker, air fryer, oven, dehydrator, and broiler, is on sale for 13 percent off.

Royal Gourmet 6 Burner Propane Grill, which generates 71,000 BTU and has 795 square-inches of cooking space, is on sale for the lowest price this year at 17 percent off.

Save $100 on a Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill at Cabela’s

Save $250 on a Weber Genesis E-325S Three-Burner Propane Grill at Cabela’s

Camp Chef Smoke Vault 24-inch Vertical Smoker is 31 percent off.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 is 17 percent off

Smoker Accessories on Sale

Make smoked cocktails to go with your BBQ with this Cocktail Smoker Kit, which is 49 percent off.

ThermoPro TP826 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer is 20 percent off

Inkbird Bluetooth Thermometer with four probes is on sale for 20 percent off