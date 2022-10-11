Cabela’s Club Member’s Sale and 50% off Sale
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Amazon might be doing Prime Day 2.0, but Cabela’s has a big sale of their own going on October 11 and 12. If you’re a Cabela’s or Bass Pro Club Member you’ll get 10 percent off your entire online purchase—guns and ammo are included. That’s a great deal. If you’re not a Club Member you can still save up to 50 percent on hunting and fishing gear with the Hot Buy’s sale.
Here are some of the best deals: