Black Friday Deal on the Springfield Armory Prodigy
The Springfield Armory Prodigy is in stock and on sale
One of the hardest guns to find in stock is not only available, but it’s also on sale at Palmetto State Armory. They have the Springfield Armory Prodigy for $1499.99, which is $200 off the list price.
The Prodigy is a double stack 1911 in 9mm that has 17 and 21 round mags. It’s optics ready and at 32.5 ounces it’ll be a flat shooting range gun.