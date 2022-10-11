We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

I recently reviewed the SpyPoint Link Micro LTE as part of the best budget trail camera test. It performed well for a cellular trail camera under $100, and the SpyPoint app is very user friendly. It’s the type of trail camera that you can buy multiples of because of its low price and reliability. You can get the Link Micro LTE in a two pack for $170 ($30 off) during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Here are some key features of the Link Micro LTE: