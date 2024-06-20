Rod and Reel Combos on Sale at Cabela’s

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Cabela’s 4th of July sale is underway with great deals on fishing gear, including combos. These rod and reel combos are the easy button for getting a perfectly matched rod and reel. Here’s what’s on sale and how some of them have done in our gear tests.

Shimano Spheros and Spheros SW are on Sale for $40 to $50 off

The Spheros is the ideal fresh and saltwater combo for anglers who want a quality package. It won best premium in our recent catfish combo test. The Spheros SW is the combo for people who want to tackle big fish from shore or a boat. We have a review of the Spheros SW that’s worth checking out if you’re interested in seeing how it did against catfish and cobia.

Lew’s Custom XP Baitcast Combo is on Sale for $50 off

We’re big fans of Lew’s rods and reels, and this combo is awesome for bass anglers who want to spend under $150.

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo is on Sale for $30 off

This combo comes in a variety of lengths, powers, and actions so you can build out a set for different techniques.