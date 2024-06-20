Gear Fishing Gear

Rod and Reel Combos on Sale at Cabela’s

Great deals on spinning and baitcasting combos

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Jun 20, 2024 1:24 PM EDT

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Cabela’s 4th of July sale is underway with great deals on fishing gear, including combos. These rod and reel combos are the easy button for getting a perfectly matched rod and reel. Here’s what’s on sale and how some of them have done in our gear tests.

Shimano Spheros and Spheros SW are on Sale for $40 to $50 off

The Spheros is the ideal fresh and saltwater combo for anglers who want a quality package. It won best premium in our recent catfish combo test. The Spheros SW is the combo for people who want to tackle big fish from shore or a boat. We have a review of the Spheros SW that’s worth checking out if you’re interested in seeing how it did against catfish and cobia.

Lew’s Custom XP Baitcast Combo is on Sale for $50 off

We’re big fans of Lew’s rods and reels, and this combo is awesome for bass anglers who want to spend under $150.

Bass Pro Shops Extreme Baitcast Combo is on Sale for $30 off

This combo comes in a variety of lengths, powers, and actions so you can build out a set for different techniques.

Share

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.