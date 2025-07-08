The Best Prime Day Deals Worth the Money

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for The Gear Shakedown Hands-on gear tests for hardcore adventurers. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s Prime Day again, so let’s score some deals. To help make sure you’re picking gear that’s a great value in addition to a great deal, we’ve picked out some of our favs of the gear that we’ve actually tried, that we trust, and that we still use on the regular.

Solar Generators, Power Stations, and Solar Panels

Honestly it’s rare that the likes of Jackery, Bluetti, and Anker aren’t on sale, so I was extra choosy with these picks. Don’t settle for anything less than 40 percent off.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel is 49% off

Osprey Backpacks

In the world of backpacks, Osprey is king and it’s been that way for years. They have absolutely nailed suspension and back panel airflow and their products span traditional backpacking backpacks to day packs to borderline ultralight options. The Exos (men’s) and Eja (women’s) in particular have impressed us for those that are looking to get into lightweight backpacking.

Read Next: The Best Backpacking Backpacks

Their more traditional Aether/Ariel model has been around for years and is a staple for the weekend warrior set.

Osprey has also impressed with its day packs. I’m recommending the smaller size here as it’s plenty of size for all your summer hiking needs.

Read Next: The Best Hiking Daypacks

Sawyer Water Filters

Sawyer makes great water filters that last and last and last. If you’re still using an old-school pump filter, this is the upgrade you need. If you’re looking to update your emergency kit, this is also a better than a certain straw that is always being sold in five-packs around this time.

Sawyer Micro Squeeze is 25% off

Read Next: The Best Backpacking Water Filters

Nalgene

Can’t find your Nalgene? Yeah, me neither. Fortunately, they’re on sale for Prime Day.

Nalgenes are 22% off!

Pelican Coolers

OK, so this isn’t the *best* cooler I’ve ever tested, but it is still really good and it is far and away the best warranty. (Yes, better than Yeti’s.) If you’re exceptionally hard on your gear, do not pass this up.