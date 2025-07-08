The Best Prime Day Deals Worth the Money

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
It’s Prime Day again, so let’s score some deals. To help make sure you’re picking gear that’s a great value in addition to a great deal, we’ve picked out some of our favs of the gear that we’ve actually tried, that we trust, and that we still use on the regular.
Solar Generators, Power Stations, and Solar Panels
Honestly it’s rare that the likes of Jackery, Bluetti, and Anker aren’t on sale, so I was extra choosy with these picks. Don’t settle for anything less than 40 percent off.
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel is 49% off
Osprey Backpacks
In the world of backpacks, Osprey is king and it’s been that way for years. They have absolutely nailed suspension and back panel airflow and their products span traditional backpacking backpacks to day packs to borderline ultralight options. The Exos (men’s) and Eja (women’s) in particular have impressed us for those that are looking to get into lightweight backpacking.
- Osprey Exos 48 is 15% off
- Osprey Eja 58 is 15% off
Their more traditional Aether/Ariel model has been around for years and is a staple for the weekend warrior set.
- Osprey Aether 55L is 20% off
- Osprey Ariel 65L is 35% off
Osprey has also impressed with its day packs. I’m recommending the smaller size here as it’s plenty of size for all your summer hiking needs.
- Men’s: Osprey Talon 22L is 15% off
- Women’s: Osprey Tempest 22L is 15% off
Sawyer Water Filters
Sawyer makes great water filters that last and last and last. If you’re still using an old-school pump filter, this is the upgrade you need. If you’re looking to update your emergency kit, this is also a better than a certain straw that is always being sold in five-packs around this time.
- Sawyer Micro Squeeze is 25% off
Nalgene
Can’t find your Nalgene? Yeah, me neither. Fortunately, they’re on sale for Prime Day.
- Nalgenes are 22% off!
Pelican Coolers
OK, so this isn’t the *best* cooler I’ve ever tested, but it is still really good and it is far and away the best warranty. (Yes, better than Yeti’s.) If you’re exceptionally hard on your gear, do not pass this up.
- Pelican Elite Wheeled Cooler 65 is 12% off