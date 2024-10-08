Top Prime Day Deals for Lanterns, Flashlights, and Headlamps

Top picks for this Amazon Prime Day based on our tests of the best camping lanterns, headlamps, and flashlights.

By Laura Lancaster

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 4:44 PM EDT

camping lantern on dock with water in the background at dusk

Whether it’s base camp or deer camp there are lots of deals this Amazon Prime Day on illumination. We’ve rounded up our favorites based on in-house and field tests.

Camping Lantern Deals

26% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse: Now $52

25% off the BioLite AlpenGlow: Now $60

Headlamp Deals

20% off the Nitecore NU25 400 UL Headlamp: Now $30

Camping Flashlight Deals

20% off the GearLight LED Flashlights: Now $16 for a two-pack

20% off the Cyclops TF-150: Now $12

26% off the Anker Rechargeable Boulder: Now $25

34% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse Micro: Now $20

43% off the Acebeam Pokelit: Now $17

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Laura Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

