Top Prime Day Deals for Lanterns, Flashlights, and Headlamps

Whether it’s base camp or deer camp there are lots of deals this Amazon Prime Day on illumination. We’ve rounded up our favorites based on in-house and field tests.

Camping Lantern Deals

26% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse: Now $52

25% off the BioLite AlpenGlow: Now $60

Headlamp Deals

20% off the Nitecore NU25 400 UL Headlamp: Now $30

Camping Flashlight Deals

20% off the GearLight LED Flashlights: Now $16 for a two-pack

20% off the Cyclops TF-150: Now $12

26% off the Anker Rechargeable Boulder: Now $25

34% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse Micro: Now $20

43% off the Acebeam Pokelit: Now $17

