Top Prime Day Deals for Lanterns, Flashlights, and Headlamps

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Whether it’s base camp or deer camp there are lots of deals this Amazon Prime Day on illumination. We’ve rounded up our favorites based on in-house and field tests.
Camping Lantern Deals
26% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse: Now $52
25% off the BioLite AlpenGlow: Now $60
Read Next: The Best Camping Lanterns
Headlamp Deals
20% off the Nitecore NU25 400 UL Headlamp: Now $30
Read Next: The Best Headlamps
Camping Flashlight Deals
20% off the GearLight LED Flashlights: Now $16 for a two-pack
20% off the Cyclops TF-150: Now $12
26% off the Anker Rechargeable Boulder: Now $25
34% off the Goal Zero Lighthouse Micro: Now $20
43% off the Acebeam Pokelit: Now $17
Read Next: The Best Camping Flashlights