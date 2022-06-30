The Best Camping Gadgets of 2022

Who doesn’t love walking the aisles of your local outdoor store or surfing the web for sweet camping gadgets we don’t need but want? I am admittedly a collector of gear—many pieces my wife says I don’t need. My argument: camping gadgets make the trip more fun and luxurious. I love prepping and packing for my trips into the wild. I venture into my gear shed and search the shelves for gear that will enhance my car camping or backpacking trip. Over my lifetime, I’ve backpacked over 6,000 miles and slept outside over 1,000 times, so I have some strong opinions. Here are some of the best camping gadgets and some newer ones that I can’t wait to introduce into my regular camping routine.

Things to Consider When Choosing Camping Gadgets

Make sure you understand what you are getting and that you really think you will use it. I look in my gear shed and sometimes shake my head at what I have bought on a whim. A lot of my cool gadgets come from reading publications like this, as I am admittedly a gear junkie. Whenever I hang around camping buddies, I always find something new I want but probably don’t need.

Best Light: Big Agnes mtnGLO Tent and Camp Lights

Key Features

100 inches of lights

Option to make them a lantern

Clips attach the lights to anything

Why It Made the Cut

These string lights are a great way to add a little ambiance to your tent, campsite, or even at home.

Pros

Lightweight

Two lighting options

Cons

Not USB rechargeable

Product Description

Light up your tent and create ambience. Justin La Vigne

From the day these came out, I have used them on almost every camping and backpacking trip. At 2 ounces, I can even justify packing these for the backcountry.

They do not replace a headlamp but do add ambiance and even enough light on high to read in my backpacking tent. I even have a set of these above the headboard at my yurt. I have the older version that has two settings (low and high), while the newer version flickers. When you stuff the lights in their translucent bag, it becomes a lantern.

They do need three AAA batteries, but can be powered (not charged) by a USB port. Several clips allow you to hang them in your tent or from an awning at your campsite. There are three options: regular white, red, or blue/green.

Best Sleeping Pad Pump: Thermarest NeoAir Micro Pump

Key Features

Inflate and deflates your pad in minutes

Simply one button use

Why It Made the Cut

No more huffing and puffing to blow up mattresses at camp after a long day of huffing and puffing on the trail.

Pros

Saves time

Saves energy

No moisture gets in the pad

Lightweight

Cons

Expensive

Only works with Therm-a-rest winglock valves

Product Description

This is the one gadget my wife claims we actually need. I owned the original pump for the twist-lock valve, but when Therm-a-rest upgraded their pads, I forked over the $40 to buy the pump that works with the new winglock valve. With a weight of just 2.3 ounces, this is a luxury worth carrying.

The tiny pump saves time and your lungs by inflating the best sleeping pads in less than 3 minutes. This is especially important when you’re camping at higher altitudes and already out of breath from the hike. The other benefit to not blowing up a pad is that no moisture from your breath inside can add weight and create mold.

Deflation is equally easy with the pump. No more folding, squeezing, sitting, and laying on your pad to get all the air out. Just attach the deflate side of the pump and turn it on. All the air gets sucked out, making it super easy to roll it up.

Best Campfire Accessory: Solo Stove Campfire Gear Kit

Key Features

Stainless steel

Natural wood-burning fuel

Campfire or cooking options

Why It Made the Cut

This allows a small campfire where it is hard to create one.

Pros

Lightweight

Fun

Nests together

Cons

Can get dirty/sooty

Product Description

This kit helps you turn your smokeless fire bit into a gourmet wood-fired stove. Justin La Vigne

It seems every household has a Solo Stove, or some version of it these days. This is the mini and more portable version. It weighs just over 2 pounds, so an easy accessory to transport from the car to any campsite.

I like that I just need some smaller twigs and sticks to get a small fire going. We use this on our outdoor eating table to keep the bugs away and add a little ambiance.

The two pots (3L and 1.5L) are perfect for cooking meals, and the sturdy tripod allows you to hang and cook over it easily.

Best Tote Bag: Yeti Camino 35 Carryall

Key Features

Stands up on its own

Weatherproof construction

Can carry a lot

Why It Made the Cut

This is the beefiest tote bag you ever did see.

Pros

Yeti Quality

Durable

Cons

Expensive

Product Description

When I first got this 35-liter bag, I balked at the stiff price. However, I quickly realized the price equaled the Yeti quality and reputation. I have years of using and abusing this bag—adding up to hundreds of times—to verify its durability.

Even though the bag weighs 3.1 pounds, it can carry an insane amount of weight (1,500 pounds), and the handles are easy to manage and grip. The bag has one huge top opening with a smaller zippered pocket inside that can be closed with a simple latch. (Do note this not a cooler).

The sides are stiff and stand up straight, so protect whatever food you pack in. The welded construction combined with thick, durable waterproof material makes this bomb-proof. It is also super easy to clean and can be wiped down both inside and outside.

Best Multi Tool: Gerber Stake Out

Key Features

11 tools

Built-in carabiner

3 ounces

Why It Made the Cut

This has a reasonable amount of useful tools, plus a unique tool to help you pull out tent stakes.

Pros

Lightweight

Useful tools

Bonus tool unique to the stake out

Durable

Carabiner clip

Cons

No pocket clip

No serrated blade

Product Description

This multi tool has a stake puller that makes removing stakes much easier. Justin La Vigne

This is one of the newest tools from Gerber, and I really dig some of the unique features and all the tools packed into this 3.3-ounce package. The whole package has a gate clip carabiner that can clip to your bag, belt, or anything you want it to.

The 2.2-inch plain edge blade with a liner lock fits perfectly in my hand and can handle any campground chore. The knife is very easy to open one-handed. The scissors are strong and can through hard plastic like a zip tie. Other tools are the awl, ruler, ferro rod, sharp saw, and file.

Every single tweezer the best multi tools is dark in color and easily gets lost on the ground. However, this one has a bright orange handle that is easy to spot if you place it down. The tweezers stick in the carabiner on the tool to stay stored until needed, but the orange handle makes them easy to find quickly. The tweezers are also very strong and easily pulled out several rose bush thorns while bush-whacking in Alaska.

Another feature that stuck out to me compared with other multitools is the “tent stake puller.” I never thought I would need a tool to pull out stakes, but as soon as I used it, I couldn’t go back to my old methods of kicking the stake to loosen and using my hand. The J-hook tool folds out directly from the handle in the middle of the tool,

Best Lantern: Biolite AlpenGlow 500

Key Features

White variable light options

Multiple color options

Multiple mode options

USB Rechargeable

Power port

Why It Made the Cut

This light shakes up the lantern game.

Pros

Several light options (flickering, constant, multiple colors)

Controlled by shaking the lantern

Cons

Sometimes difficult to find the light you want

Expensive

Product Description

This rechargeable LED lantern features nine different modes, switched with a quick shake (I do admit this feature is sometimes finicky). The regular white 500-lumen setting can illuminate an entire camp. Or just spice up camp with a romantic glow using the softer colors. The multiple color options can be solid, flicker, fireworks, or cycle through the colors, which reminds me of the dancing northern lights I see in the winter. The bottom has a simple on/off button that also allows you to shift through the many color options.

The 13-ounce package has a metal hanger on top so you can hang it from your tent, deck, or camper. It is rechargeable and can last up to 200 hours (on low). There is also a USB port if you need to use it to charge another device. There is a mini 250-lumen version of this for sale too.

Key Features

Closed foam construction

Provides comfort and warmth

Simple construction

Why It Made the Cut

I carry this on every hike and backpacking trip because what’s an extra 2 ounces for a tad more comfort?

Pros

Insulation

Comfortable

Compact

Lightweight

Cons

None

Product Description

A light and packable seat. Justin La Vigne

This is a game-changer for every trip I am on. The 2-ounce weight is negligible, so there is actually no excuse not to carry this. It provides a barrier between your butt and the ground—key for me when taking a break during a XC ski or snowshoe trip. It not only provides comfort, but some warmth.

When you can’t carry one the best camping chairs, this portable option is convenient to bring anywhere. It folds like an accordion and opens up to a 13 x 16-inch seat. I use this when sitting on snow, wet ground, hard ground, alpine tundra cover with berries, at a picnic table, at a concert or sporting event, kneeling on the ground doing gardening work, and so much more. It can also be a great addition to your first add kit as a splint or a bit more cushion under your sleeping pad. When I am guiding clients on a hiking adventure, I bring one for them.

There is an option to buy it with ThermaCapture, which has some heating properties by reflecting your body heat back up to you, which I use for winter activities.

Have I convinced you yet?

Best Fire Pit Tool: Pit Command Ranger

Key Features

3 in 1 tool for fit pits

Made of carbon steel

Molded safe grip

Why It Made the Cut

This is a simple accessory for managing campfires.

Pros

Three tools

Durable construction that will last a lifetime

Cons

Expensive for a fire poker

Product Description

No more scrounging around looking for a stick to poke your fire and watching it break or burn. This carbon steel tool has a small ax at the end, serrated hook for gripping and rolling logs and a poker so you prod your fire all night long.

It is beefy, but lightweight at 1 pound 9 ounces. The oversized molded rubber gripped handle does not get hot. At 26 inches long, it is perfect for medium size fires.

I have been using this the last couple of months with my Solo Stove and around the campfire and I am hooked, literally.

Methodology

No rhyme or reason with my methodology. I simply looked through my gear shed and thought about what products I’ve used over and over again. I also considered a few newer products I’ve recently come across that seem like they’ll stay front and center in my gear collection.

Final Thoughts

Once you have all the bigger gear that makes you comfortable and ready for backpacking or camping, it is time to think about some luxury items. There is no reason you can’t bring fun gear to spice up your trip, but it’s all about personal preference.