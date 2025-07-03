Traeger Amazon Prime Day Deals: $100 Off Smokers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Traeger makes some of the best pellet smokers and grills. Outdoor Life editors put a range of Traeger products to the test and our all-time favorite is the Ironwood, now $100 off for Amazon Prime Day.
Woodridge Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is $100 off at $800
Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is $150 off at $1,000
Ironwood Pellet Smoker Grill is $100 off at $1,800
The Ironwood is our favorite Traeger grill. Read the full review here.
Traeger Flatrock 33 Inch Flat Top Griddle is $100 off at $900