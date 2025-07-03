Traeger Amazon Prime Day Deals: $100 Off Smokers

The Traeger Tailgater 20 is great for dishing out tons of dove poppers on the tailgate.
The Traeger Tailgater 20 is great for dishing out tons of dove poppers on the tailgate. Derek Horner

Traeger makes some of the best pellet smokers and grills. Outdoor Life editors put a range of Traeger products to the test and our all-time favorite is the Ironwood, now $100 off for Amazon Prime Day.

Woodridge Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is $100 off at $800

Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is $150 off at $1,000

Ironwood Pellet Smoker Grill is $100 off at $1,800

The Ironwood is our favorite Traeger grill. Read the full review here.

Traeger Flatrock 33 Inch Flat Top Griddle is $100 off at $900

Ashley Thess is the Associate Gear Editor for Outdoor Life, where she edits and writes gear reviews. Originally from Missouri, she now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she keeps an unruly gear closet.

