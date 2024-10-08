Tools We Trust on Sale for Prime Day

Save money on tools OL editors have tested in the field

By Ashley Thess

Updated on Oct 8, 2024 5:27 PM EDT

DeWalt battery powered chainsaw

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

If you’re looking to spruce up deer camp, work on your property, or just tinker around the house, these are the top Amazon Prime Day tool deals you can actually trust. We’ve tested a number of these products, and you can find our full reviews below. With massive sales on chainsaws, drills, and more, don’t wait to scoop up these deals because they expire tomorrow October 9.

Amazon Prime Day Tool Deals

Chainsaws

Read Next: Best Electric Chainsaws

Drills

Read Next: Best Cordless Drills

More DeWalt Deals

Find more Amazon Prime Day discounts here: Portable Jump Starters We Trust Are on Sale for Prime Day

Ashley Thess Avatar

Ashley Thess

Associate Gear Editor

Ashley Thess is the Associate Gear Editor for Outdoor Life, where she edits and writes gear reviews. Originally from Missouri, she now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she keeps an unruly gear closet.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.