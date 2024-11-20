Trail Camera Deals: Save $40 on Tactacam, Moultrie, and More

Some of our favorite trail cameras are massively discounted right now

By Ashley Thess

Posted 33 Minutes Ago

We found the best trail camera deals.

The more trail cameras you have, the more ground you can cover. So savings compile quickly when you’re buying multiple cams. We’ve field-tested the top cams, and some of our favorites on sale. Stock up for yourself or upgrade your hunting buddy for the holidays with these killer discounts. Check out our staff picks and reviews on the best trail camera deals below.

Best Trail Camera Deals

Tactacam Reveal Pro 3.0 is $40 off

Reveal Pro 3.0

This camera is easy to use, reliable, and it delivers excellent photos and video. It now has cutting-edge features that make it stand out in the market. I think most remarkably, Reveal has been able to make these upgrades without increasing the price from the old models. These are among the best deals in the trail cam market. —Alex Robinson

Read Next: Tactacam Reveal Pro 3.0: Field Testing One of the Hottest New Trail Cameras on the Market

Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera (2PK) is $40 off

The Moultrie Edge is attached to a tree.

With LTE across all four major carriers, the Edge connects to your phone to allow you to remotely trigger photos or video, get real-time activity alerts, and create scheduled and time lapse imaging. It contains internal storage (no SD-card necessary), and now has a wider and farther range. This versatile and effective trail camera comes equipped with Moultrie’s feature-rich app, too, which stood out to us in our test of the best cellular trail cameras. Right now it’s $40 off for Black Friday.

SpyPoint Flex G-36 Cellular Trail Camera is $40 off

spypoint flex g-36 cellular trail camera

The SpyPoint Flex G-36 is our favorite budget trail camera, offering a killer value even when it isn’t on sale. The photos are crisp with no motion blur, and while the daytime photos are excellent, the night photos are the most impressive. The IR flash is even and reaches far into the night to produce high-detail photos after sunset. —Scott Einsmann

