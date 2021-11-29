Before Cyber Monday’s over, snag a Wheeler Manual Firearms Accurizing Torque Wrench for $32.81 (normally $59.99). A torque wrench is something that just about everyone should have, even if you just own a couple hunting rifles. Almost every screw on your rifle, scope rings, or mounts has an intended torque setting, and this gunsmithing torque wrench set from Wheeler will cover your bases. It will make your maintenance and optics mounting more consistent and you will avoid damage to your guns.

Wheeler Accurizing Torque Wrench Specs and Features