Bass Pro Has Great Deals on Winchester, Blazer, and Hornady 9mm Ammo

Bass Pro Shops has some outstanding deals on handgun ammo right now, and at the top of the heap is this tremendous savings on 50- and 200-round Range Packs of 115-grain 9mm Winchester FMJ. The 50-round packs can be had for just $13.99, that’s about $0.27 per round.

Save 30% on Winchester 115-grain 9mm

This FMJ ammo is an excellent choice for target practice and training, as Winchester white box has always been. Recoil and performance are consistent round after round, and with these discounts, you can spend time at the range like it’s 2005. Well, almost.

You can also get 200-round range packs of the same 155-grain 9mm ammo for $59.99 — a solid discount that comes to $0.29 per round. But that’s not all.

Get CCI Blazer 115-grain 9mm for 12% Off

There’s also a solid discount being offered on CCI Blazer 115-grain 9mm FMJ range ammo — another great option for range sessions and target practice. Plus, Blazer ammo is loaded in excellent brass, with CCI standard boxer-type primers and primer pockets, that will hold up to many reloads in the future.

With the current 12% discount, you can grab this Blazer ammo up for $0.28 per round. Or, for the same discount and per-round price, you can choose 50-round boxes of Blazer CCI 124-Grain 9mm.

Save 10% on Hornady Critical Defense 9mm

If you’re not looking for practice ammo, but rather to fill your CCW magazines, you can save 10% of retail on 25-round boxes of Hornady Critical Defense 115-grain 9mm.

For many, this ammo line for Hornady has become the default self-defense handgun cartridge choice, bar none. The key feature is the proprietary Hornady FTX Flex Tip bullet. That unique tip means the expanding, hollow bullet will not be hindered by thick and heavy clothing and will deliver superior expansion when it hits and flat trajectories while it flies.

All Critical Defense rounds are also cannelured and crimped to avoid bullet setback, which means they can stand up to being loaded and unloaded from magazines repeatedly, and to being chambered in a self-defense handgun over and over without worry.

The clean burning propellants that power Critical Defense cartridges is formulated to deliver minimal muzzle flash to help preserve night vision, since most self-defense situations occur in low light, and the brass is silver-nickel plated so they’re easier to see on a press check and in a magazine, and so they resist corrosion, which is important for carry ammo. Right now, get 25-round boxes for just $26.99.